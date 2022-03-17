Movie Review: “Cheaper by the Dozen” (Disney+)

by | Mar 17, 2022 9:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

On Friday, March 18th, Disney+ will debut its newest original film, which also happens to be its latest adaptation of a film from the 20th Century Fox canon. This time around, it’s Cheaper by the Dozen getting the updating treatment. While most people likely associate the title with the 2003 film starring Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, and Hilary Duff (and its sequel), the legacy goes back much further — 1950, in fact. Now, the concept has been reimagined for 2022 and, to my surprise, sticks what could have been a hard landing.

This rendition of Cheaper by the Dozen stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as Zoey and Paul Baker — the parents to a blended family. For those keeping track, the titular dozen this time includes both parents as well as two biological children and one adopted child from Paul and his ex-wife, two children from Zoey’s previous marriage, two sets of twins they’ve had together, and, eventually, Paul’s nephew who comes to stay with the family. Just for extra fun, there are also two dogs.

Given that set-up and what I’ve seen from trailers promoting both this and the 2003 version of Cheaper by the Dozen, I anticipated this film to mostly be two hours of slapstick hijinks. After all, could you imagine? 10 kids?! So wacky. To my delight, however, that’s not at all what the 2022 version of Cheaper is about. Instead, I found the film to be far more grounded, focusing not on antics and gags as much as relationships and the world of today. In particular, I really enjoyed the way the film not only looked at the dynamics between the family unit itself but also with those on the periphery — namely the ex-spouses of Zoey and Paul. In the latter case, Kate (Erika Christensen) plays perennial babysitter to the Baker’s despite being Paul’s ex. While it’s mostly kumbaya, there are a couple of instances where tensions flare slightly… although I’m not sure if she even notices given her ultra laid back demeanor. Meanwhile, Zoey’s sports star ex Dom (Timon Kyle Durrett) adds another interesting angle, including promoting a serious discussion on race in America. Elsewhere, the movie also explores what it means to have a dream, how those dreams can evolve over time, and how we sometimes misunderstand our own hopes and desires.

Of course, with a family this large, the list of ensemble cast is also quite lengthy. Yet, there is enough time for many of these actors to shine. Starting with “The Littles,” Mykal-Michelle Harris of Mixed-ish fame continues her star trajectory here, nailing every scene and line of dialogue she has. In the middle, although I feel like we don’t spend a ton of time with the older kids individually, I did enjoy all of their characters and thought each respective actor did wonderfully. Meanwhile, both Union and Durrett turn in compelling yet fun performances as well.  On the other hand, while I am a huge Zach Braff fan (I may or may not even have a tattoo of him on my arm) and found his portrayal of Paul enjoyable, it’s very hard not to compare Paul to Braff’s Scrubs character J.D., especially during some of the more physical moments such as the dance battle.

So, with all this talk about the film being grounded and exploring series issues, the question becomes, “Is it funny?” And the answer to that is… kinda? Don’t get me wrong, I laughed out loud at least a handful of times thanks to some of the clever dialogue coupled with the talented cast’s outstanding deliveries and reactions. Alas, what small “hijinks” moments there are fell flat for me. Then again, I suspect that it's such moments that will keep younger viewers engaged and allow them to hang on through the more drama-esque elements.

Overall, I have to say that I enjoyed watching Cheaper by the Dozen — something I didn’t really expect going in. While it’s not one I plan on returning to often, it is a film I think families can watch and discuss together in a positive way. Thus, those looking for something to do this Friday night will be well served by checking in with the Bakers.

Cheaper by the Dozen begins streaming on Disney+ Friday, March 18th.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed