Mouse Madness 8: Opening Round – Coronado Springs vs. All-Star Sports

The opening round of our eighth annual Mouse Madness tournament continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. In our opening contest, the top-seedes Polynesian dominated the Contemporary to move on to the Elite 8.

Jumping from the Magic Kingdom region to the Animal Kingdom region, the two seed Coronado Springs will be taking on the three, All-Star Sports. Coronado was already a beautiful resort with some great food options but the addition of Gran Destino Tower makes it one of the strongest in this region. All-Star Sports, the only All-Star to get the bye into the tournament, is a great family resort with a lot of fun elements. Could we have our first upset here?

Our next Mouse Madness matchup is here. Coronado Springs goes up against All-Star Sports. Which #WaltDisneyWorld resort hotel do you think should move on?https://t.co/SVnLfAxlT5 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 18, 2022

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Walt Disney World Resort hotel!

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning