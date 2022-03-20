Mouse Madness 8: Opening Round – BoardWalk vs. Saratoga Springs

The opening round of our eighth annual Mouse Madness tournament continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. In one of our closest matchups ever, Art of Animation just barely snuck past Caribbean beach by just about 3% to move on to the Elite 8.

For our first matchup in the EPCOT/Disney Springs region, top-seeded BoardWalk Inn and Villas takes on the underdog Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa. With the advantage of having two of Walt Disney World’s most exciting offerings outside of the parks at their disposal, these are two popular hotels. The BoardWalk offers all the feels of a New Jersey boardwalk while also just being a short walk from EPCOT. Saratoga offers some beautiful views and Disney Springs is just a stroll away. Will we have our first upset or will the top seed in the region survive and advance?

Our next Mouse Madness matchup is here! BoardWalk takes on Saratoga Springs. Which #WaltDisneyWorld Resort hotel do you think should move on?https://t.co/X3XmKMCSEv — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 20, 2022

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Walt Disney World Resort hotel!

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning