SXSW Film Review: A Woman Tries to Live Her Life as Dolly Parton in “Seriously Red”

WWDD – “What would Dolly do?” You see that phrase on t-shirts, hats, car decals, and coffee mugs. There’s probably not a living entertainer who can match Dolly Parton’s allure, from her iconic songs to her bubbly persona and her insightful wisdom about the human condition. But in the film Seriously Red, which premiered at SXSW this year, a woman discovers that it doesn’t matter so much what Dolly would do because at the end of the day, the only person you can truly be is yourself.

Raylene 'Red' Delaney (Krew Boylan) has idolized Dolly Parton since she was little, but struggles to find her own place in the world. After losing yet another job and getting flack from her mother (Jean Kittson), Red moves out and decides to find her place in the world as a professional Dolly Parton impersonator. But can you achieve true self-worth when you’re literally walking in someone else’s shoes?

There are lots of fun moments in this comedy about finding yourself, many of which come through a menagerie of other impersonators including Elvis Presley (Rose Byrne, who also produces the film), Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, and Britney Spears. But the character who ultimately takes Red on a spiritual journey back to herself is Kenny Rogers (Daniel Webber, The Punisher), a man who has truly lost himself in the performer he portrays. The plot follows a predictable path, with a less-than-meaningful relationship blooming between the fake Kenny and Dolly. The tone also balances a line between mainstream comedy and independent film, teetering over that rift in the second act.

Written by Krew Boylan, who stars as Red, the ultimate message of Seriously Red is one lifted from Ru Paul more than Dolly Parton: “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love someone else?” But she has peppered in many Dolly-isms, with pink quotes appearing on screen from the country music legend. For Dolly Parton fans, there’s also a lot of fan-service moments, ranging from Red’s collection of memorabilia and some of the looks she tries to recreate, to a bumpin’ soundtrack that includes big hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” to some deeper cuts like “Touch Your Woman” and “Applejack.” And as you would expect, given the Dolly/Kenny impersonator combo, there’s a lot of “Islands in the Stream.”

Seriously Red has its share of uncomfortable moments, from intimate scenes with other performers who stay in character in bed, to Red going under the knife to adopt Parton’s curvy silhouette. Cringe is the word that fits these moments best, which don’t come off as comedic so much as disturbing. They’re valleys in a narrative of mostly peaks that somewhat sour your enjoyment of the piece as a whole.

Ultimately, Seriously Red is entertaining, fun, and includes an important message for anyone struggling with their own identity or feelings of self-worth. It instantly draws comparisons to Dumplin’, another work of fiction that folds in Dolly Parton’s music and inspiring messages. The two are drastically different in tone, despite having a similar message, and this one doesn’t nail the emotional landing as successfully.

I give Seriously Red 3 out of 5 sequined butterfly accents.

Seriously Red is currently seeking distrubution, with Netflix seeming like a natural fit due to their catalog of other Dolly Parton content, including Heartstrings, Christmas on the Square, and Dumplin’.