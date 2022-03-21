Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 21st

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Take Off for Never Land with Dooney & Bourke's New "Peter Pan" Collection

Here we go! Dooney & Bourke have brought a new group of Disney characters to their signature bags, with a three piece collection themed to Peter Pan.

Heroes Unite! Select Marvel x Pandora Collection Now Available on shopDisney

Earlier this year, Pandora jewelry welcomed the Marvel Cinematic Universe to their line of bracelets and charms with new designs celebrating the Avengers. Fans of the films could find the accessories in Pandora boutique stores and online, but now several items in the collection are also available on shopDisney!

Disney, Marvel, and National Geographic Multifunctional Headwear by BUFF Now on shopDisney

With the spring season here and summer on the horizon, shopDisney is introducing new products that are sure to make their way to your shopping list. Among the latest arrivals on the site are hats and multifunctional headwear from BUFF.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Photos – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exit Shop Features Exclusive Star Wars Merchandise

Guests aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser get to live out their Star Wars fantasy in so many different ways, but when they return to Earth, they’re probably going to want some souvenirs to commemorate the experience. Luckily, the exit shop has all kinds of Star Wars gifts for guests to pick up on their way out.

Petunia Pickle Bottom

Pivot Pack Bag Joins Petunia Pickle Bottom Disney Princess Collection

The folks at Petunia Pickle Bottom have been bringing fashion to baby essentials and helping families stay organized on the go with their impressive collection of diaper bags, stroller caddies, backpacks and more. Their fan favorite Disney Princesses pattern is back in stock and is sporting an all new bag style for the collection.

BaubleBar

Add a Wow Factor to Your Favorite Bag with New Mickey Mouse Bag Charms Designs from BaubleBar

When you want to show off your love of all things Disney, BaubleBar’s Mickey Mouse Bag Charms are the way to go. The familiar Mickey silhouette has been embellished with a variety of shiny, glittery and bold materials to give your favorite bag the perfect pop of color. Today BaubleBar has introduced six stunning new designs packed full of wow factor!

Funko/Loungefly

Funko Pop! Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Collectibles

For more than two decades, Funko has been reimagining your favorite characters and celebrities as 4-inch tall vinyl figures. Fans cannot get enough of the cute collectibles and with frequent Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars releases, there’s no shortage of fun options to bring home.

Loungefly Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Items

From movies and television to theme parks, books, and even music, Loungefly has released hundreds of merchandise must-haves and we're here to bring you some of the most recent and popular collectibles!

The Collection Grows

shopDisney is Blooming with 2022 Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird and Mickey Mouse Collections

A few more Flower & Garden Festival items have rolled into shopDisney including watering cans, a bucket hat, and some cute gardening gloves.

Pick of the Day

“This empowering Star Wars Leia design is a beautiful reminder to be the hero of your own story. Plan for a better, brighter school year and stay on top of your studies with the new Academic Planner.”

Star Wars Metallic Leia Academic Planner | Erin Condren

More Merchandise: