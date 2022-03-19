Photos – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exit Shop Features Exclusive Star Wars Merchandise

by | Mar 19, 2022 3:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Guests aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser get to live out their Star Wars fantasy in so many different ways, but when they return to Earth, they’re probably going to want some souvenirs to commemorate the experience. Luckily, the exit shop has all kinds of Star Wars gifts for guests to pick up on their way out.

  • On their way off the Halcyon, guests can shop from an array of Star Wars apparel, accessories, pins, drinkware and more.
  • For example, there are several Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser T-shirts, some of which feature the Halcyon itself.

  • There are also several pins gusts can pick up, as well as a Halcyon patch.

  • Star Wars fan can keep their experience going with this Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser water bottle.

  • And when battling the bright suns of Batuu, guests will be glad they picked up this Star Wars hat.

  • And finally, guests who will be continuing their Walt Disney World experience after disembarking from the Halcyon will be able to put this Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand to use.

More Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser News:

  • To celebrate the official grand opening date for the all-new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel series, took a trip aboard the Halcyon.
  • Disney Movie Insiders has revealed an opening day pin for the new experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.
  • What does it mean that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience? Here to answer that question are three people who helped create this bold new adventure in a galaxy far, far away: Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge and Creative Director Cory Rouse from Walt Disney Imagineering, and Mikhael Tara Garver, director of immersive experiences for this audacious project.
