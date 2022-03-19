Photos – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exit Shop Features Exclusive Star Wars Merchandise

Guests aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser get to live out their Star Wars fantasy in so many different ways, but when they return to Earth, they’re probably going to want some souvenirs to commemorate the experience. Luckily, the exit shop has all kinds of Star Wars gifts for guests to pick up on their way out.

On their way off the Halcyon, guests can shop from an array of Star Wars apparel, accessories, pins, drinkware and more.

For example, there are several Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser T-shirts, some of which feature the Halcyon itself.

There are also several pins gusts can pick up, as well as a Halcyon patch.

Star Wars fan can keep their experience going with this Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser water bottle.

And when battling the bright suns of Batuu, guests will be glad they picked up this Star Wars hat.

