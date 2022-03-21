Disney, Marvel, and National Geographic Multifunctional Headwear by BUFF Now on shopDisney

With the spring season here and summer on the horizon, shopDisney is introducing new products that are sure to make their way to your shopping list. Among the latest arrivals on the site are hats and multifunctional headwear from BUFF.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When it comes to cool summer accessories that are perfect for outdoor adventures, look no further than BUFF. The company’s popular bucket hats and multifunctional headwear for adults and kids have been a big hit with shoppers for their superior sun protection, fun designs, and unique stylings.

As of today a new wave of Disney-inspired items have arrived on shopDisney with designs featuring National Geographic, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Marvel’s Avengers!

Among the items in this collection are two styles of hats—Bucket hat for kids, Booney Beanie for adults—and CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear in a variety of patterns.

However guests choose to enjoy the sunshine and warmth of summer, it’s always fashionable to protect their skin and eyes and these great offerings from BUFF will get the job done.

The BUFF’s Disney, Marvel and National Geographic collections sell for $20.00-$39.00 and are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

BUFF Hats

National Geographic Shark Bucket Hat for Kids by BUFF

National Geographic Butterfly Bucket Hat for Kids by BUFF

National Geographic Booney Beanie Hat for Adults by BUFF – Zankor

National Geographic Booney Beanie Hat for Adults by BUFF – Jamsun

BUFF Multifunctional Headwear

“Built for ultimate sun protection, BUFF CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear is 95% recycled, engineered with REPREVE performance microfiber. The four-way seamless, ultra stretch fabric construction features UPF 50+ sun protection.” Each piece can be worn more than a dozen different ways for optimal performance and protection.”

National Geographic CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear for Kids by BUFF – Sharks

National Geographic CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear for Kids by BUFF – Butterfly

National Geographic CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear for Adults by BUFF – Jamsum

National Geographic CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear for Adults by BUFF – Map

Marvel Avengers Multifunctional Headwear for Adults by BUFF

Marvel Avengers Logo Multifunctional Headwear for Adults by BUFF

Mickey Mouse Expressions Multifunctional Headwear for Adults by BUFF

Mickey Mouse Multifunctional Headwear for Adults by BUFF

Minnie Mouse Multifunctional Headwear for Adults by BUFF