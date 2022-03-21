Mouse Madness 8: Opening Round – Grand Floridian vs. Wilderness Lodge

The opening round of our eighth annual Mouse Madness tournament continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. After one of our closest matchups ever, we had another blowout. BoardWalk Inn and Villas got more than 85% of the vote, sinking Saratoga Springs and moving on to the Elite 8.

Now that we’re halfway through the opening round, we jump back to the Magic Kingdom region for a battle between a two- and three-seed. Disney’s Grand Floridian is one of the most beloved resorts on property with its playful elegance. Wilderness Lodge showcases Disney’s theming capabilities at their finest, transporting guests to a completely different location. Both of these beautiful resorts are among the most popular, which makes this probably the most interesting matchup yet.

Our next Mouse Madness matchup is here! The Grand Floridian takes on Wilderness Lodge. Which #WaltDisneyWorld Resort hotel do you think should move on?https://t.co/31ClIEtXW9 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 22, 2022

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Walt Disney World Resort hotel!

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning