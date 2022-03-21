Walt Disney World Mother’s Day Suggestions Outside the Theme Parks

by | Mar 21, 2022 2:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Mother’s Day is only 48 days away. It’s time to start making those reservations, and (speaking from experience) a special Mother’s Day brunch or dinner at Walt Disney World is a very special event. Here are some options to consider (the ones I’d have requested if we were in the area):

The Contemporary Resort Lobby

Steakhouse 71

The relatively new Contemporary Resort restaurant Steakhouse 71 will be offering a unique Mother’s Day brunch from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.. The brunch menu features a variety of dishes with announced highlights including:

  • Walt’s Prime Rib Hash – Seared Prime Rib, Fried Potatoes, Caramelized Onions and Peppers, topped with a Fried Egg
  • Floridian Eggs Benedict – 2 Poached Eggs and a Crab Cake with Hollandaise atop Toasted English Muffins served with Breakfast Potatoes
  • Bacon & Eggs – Maple-Lacquered Pork Belly, Smoked Cheese Grits and a Perfect Egg
  • French Onion Soup – Rich Beef Broth, a Crouton and Gratinée Cheese

Check the app or the Disney World site for availability.

The Trattoria Dining Room

Trattoria al Forno

My favorite brunch dining currently at Walt Disney World can be found at the Boardwalk’s Trattoria al Forno. Not do I enjoy strolling the Boardwalk alongside Crescent Lake but it is a delightful ride on the Friendship boat to Epcot or the Studios. However, it really is the food that brings me back over and over to the Trattoria. I’ve yet to experience a disappointing dish, whether it's the incredibly tasty Oak-grilled Steak and Eggs, the tangy and full-flavored Al Forno Eggs (tasty eggs in a zesty tomato sauce served with toasted artisan bread), or the Tiramisu-style French Toast. Insider tip: we order the French Toast to share as a dessert to our entrees. And if you enjoy coffee try their press pot.

Al Forno Eggs

Al Forno Eggs


Grand Floridian Cafe

Another location that offers a respite from the high-energy of the theme parks and is almost a spa lunch is the Grand Floridian Cafe. If you are spending Mother’s Day at the Magic Kingdom, consider taking a break hop on the monorail or the small launch to stroll the air conditioned atrium of the Grand Floridian and enjoy a tasting lunch overlooking the resort’s well-manicured lawns. Sadly my favorite item here – their version of the Cobb Salad – hasn’t yet returned. But on my last visit the Steak and Eggs, Mickey Waffle (it’s larger here nearly fills the plate yet still fluffy) and the Avocado Toast were all met with rave reviews. The attentive service with frequent refills and cheery floral decor provided us a much appreciated respite in the midst of a full-day at the parks.

Sebastian’s Bistro

Last year, we finally made it to Sebastian’s Bistro – the family-style all-you-care-to-eat and all I could think was why did it take us so long. It's a combination of a few things. Its located in the heart of the enormous Caribbean Beach Resort and its popular, frequently filling up. Yet, I checked when writing this and several reservation times available.

The restaurant features calypso melodies, bright textiles and large windows looking out to the water. In the evening you see Epcot’s fireworks when your meal times out which we were lucky enough to experience on that first visit.

Family style all-you-care-to-eat

The all-you-care-to-enjoy options include Oven-roasted Citrus Chicken, Slow-cooked Mojo Pork with Mango Sambal, or Grilled Flank Steak. My husband’s a vegetarian and the options for him were incredibly tasty as well including Impossible Kabob, Fried Jerk Tofu, and Impossible Sausage.

Regardless of which location you choose, be sure to allow time for a relaxing walk around the resort grounds after your meal, another wonderful benefit of celebrating Mother’s Day at Walt Disney World.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
