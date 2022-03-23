Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 23rd

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

“You’d Better Believe it, Buster:” shopDisney Celebrates Animated Diva with Jessica Rabbit Dress

The alluring, curvaceous Jessica Rabbit makes quite the statement when she enters the room and now you can follow her lead with a bold red dress modeled after her shocking, iconic gown.

Flo's V-8 Cafe Vintage Dress Rolls into shopDisney

Start your engines and race on over to shopDisney where there’s a new 50’s retro dress in store themed to Cars.

In the movie, Flo’s V-8 Cafe is a popular stop for the sentient vehicles and now Disney is bringing the aesthetic of her diner to a pattern fans will proudly wear.

Disney Parks

Photos: Even More New EPCOT Merchandise Hits Store Shelves at the Creations Shop

Ever since the Creations Shop opened at EPCOT, a brand new line of retro-inspired merchandise has been available. Disney has been continually adding to the collection, and we spotted the latest additions during a visit to EPCOT today.

Photos: New Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World

While checking out this year’s Easter eggs on display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, we also spotted some new Disney Vacation Club merchandise available at Sandy Cove Gifts and Sundries.

Funko

Best Day Ever! Funko Exclusive Rapunzel – Ultimate Princess Celebration Pop! Now Available

Today Funko debuted their Rapunzel Pop! that highlights the exuberant Disney princess as she explores the world beyond her tower (and barefoot at that!). She’s dressed in her pretty purple and pink gown which has been updated with a metallic finish. Her golden yellow hair is braided and decorated with dozens of silver flowers.

Razer

Razer Announces Limited Edition Captain America Xbox Controller

If you are into Marvel and Xbox, the new limited edition Captain America Wireless controller by Razer is the latest must-have collectible to add to your gaming setup.

Coming Soon

Toy Story Tamagotchi Now Available to Pre-Order

The play pattern Tamagotchi fans love has merged worlds with the celebrated animated movies to create an all-new Toy Story adventure where you control the narrative!

Funko to Host Freddy's Beach Blast at WonderCon 2022

Funko will be unveiling all-new figures, available exclusively at WonderCon and Funko.com. The WonderCon 2022 exclusive products will consist of Pop! products, Sodas, and t-shirts. Lucky fans can shop a variety of items across legendary franchises, such as DC, Disney, Hanna-Barbera, Marvel and Masters of the Universe.

Pick of the Day

“Crafty, versatile and clever. All adjectives that apply to your little person, of course, but most importantly to Rocket and his edition of the ZX 1K Boost shoes.”

adidas Rocket ZX 1K Boost Junior Shoes – Black – $99.00

