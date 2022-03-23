“You’d Better Believe it, Buster:” shopDisney Celebrates Animated Diva with Jessica Rabbit Dress

Jessica Rabbit is not bad, she’s just drawn that way. The Disney Dress Shop collection is celebrating the animated diva with a fashionable dress that pays homage to her iconic look while making it an accessible silhouette for fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

With so many characters in the Disney pantheon, sometimes it takes awhile for a favorite —like Jessica Rabbit—to pop up on a merchandise collection. But fortunately they do eventually surface as is the case with this Disney Dress Shop style.

The alluring, curvaceous Jessica Rabbit makes quite the statement when she enters the room and now you can follow her lead with a bold red dress modeled after her shocking, iconic gown.

Lacking a hip high slit and strapless bodice, this look isn’t quite as extreme as Ms. Rabbit’s but it does show that you mean business! And with its simplistic silhouette, this dress can be styled in many ways to fit your personal preference.

Looking closely, you’ll see the dress is full of fun elements that Jessica would adore such as a small slit above the left knee, a heart shaped Jessica Rabbit zipper pull at the back and pleated chest and shoulder details.

Plus the dress is fully lined with a pattern featuring Jessica’s face, her signature, and stars.

Jessica Rabbit Dress for Women – Who Framed Roger Rabbit