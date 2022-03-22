Photos: New Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World

While checking out this year’s Easter eggs on display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, we also spotted some new Disney Vacation Club merchandise available at Sandy Cove Gifts and Sundries.
This fun new pin set is actually from Disneyland, featuring Mr. Toad in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle and Humphrey the Bear in front of the Carthay Circle Theater. It retails for $24.99.
Another DVC Member pin, retailing for $12.99.
This mug retails for $19.99.
This DVC logo is also in use on further products, such as this pair of mouse ears, available for $29.99.
This item retails for $19.99.
You can get a lovely photo frame for $24.99.
And finally, this bag retails for $44.99.
