“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 22nd

Barely Necessities Episode 69 – March 22nd, 2022

Today we start with the Dooney & Bourke Peter Pan collection, multifunctional headwear by BUFF, Princess Leia designs from Erin Condren, and a new Mickey Mouse MOBY wrap. We also look at RockLove’s Jack Skellington collection and new wave of Mickey Mouse Bag Charms from BaubleBar. For Marvel we explore RSVLTS Spider-Man shirts (five patterns!) and Marvel Legend Retro figures. Finally Star Wars gives us the Galactic Starcruiser Exit Shop, and a high end Luke Skywalker helmet from Denuo Novo.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Take Off for Never Land with Dooney & Bourke's New "Peter Pan" Collection

Here we go! Dooney & Bourke have brought a new group of Disney characters to their signature bags, with a three piece collection themed to Peter Pan.

Disney, Marvel, and National Geographic Multifunctional Headwear by BUFF Now on shopDisney

With the spring season here and summer on the horizon, shopDisney is introducing new products that are sure to make their way to your shopping list. Among the latest arrivals on the site are hats and multifunctional headwear from BUFF.

Disney x MOBY Wraps Debuts Mickey Mouse Confetti Party Pattern

MOBY Wraps is making it easy for new and expectant parents to explore the trend of “baby wearing” via cute, comfortable and versatile wraps. MOBY has teamed up with Disney to provide playful patterns featuring favorite Disney characters and now, they’ve just introduced a new look: Mickey Mouse Confetti Party!

Disney x RockLove Jack Skellington Inspired Collection Now Available

The new Disney X RockLove collection will have fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas bearing grins as wide as a jack-o-lantern’s. Why? Because this series is themed to Jack Skelling aka the Pumpkin King!

Add a Wow Factor to Your Favorite Bag with New Mickey Mouse Bag Charms Designs from BaubleBar

Six new styles featuring the global icon decorated in bold colors, sparkling crystals and pavé patterns are now available online and will serve as the perfect glam accessory for your favorite bag.

Bring Home Epic Apparel with Marvel x RSVLTS Collection Inspired by Characters, Comics and More

Ever since their inception in 2012, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has been bringing pop culture fans comfortable and stylish apparel featuring awesome character and movie inspired designs. As exciting as that is, things are about to get even more epic as RSVLTS launches new collections themed to Marvel Comics, movies, and Disney+ series!

Spider-Man is Fitting First Character for New Marvel x RSVLTS Collection

Disney fans who’ve been following Laughing Place know that when it comes to fashion, we can’t get enough of pop culture brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their fun Disney-inspired designs. Now they’re taking things to the multiverse as part of a new collaboration with Marvel, and naturally, they’re kicking things off with Spider-Man!

Thing, Green Goblin and More Featured in New Wave of Marvel Legends Retro Figures

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of retro figures from Hasbro! Pre-orders are now open for an exciting assortment of 3 3/4-inch action heroes (and a villain too).

Photos – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exit Shop Features Exclusive Star Wars Merchandise

Guests aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser get to live out their Star Wars fantasy in so many different ways, but when they return to Earth, they’re probably going to want some souvenirs to commemorate the experience. Luckily, the exit shop has all kinds of Star Wars gifts for guests to pick up on their way out.

Live Your "Star Wars" Fantasy with New Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot Helmet from Denuo Novo

Following the debut of their Kylo Ren headwear, Denuo Novo is back with a new helmet costume accessory inspired by Luke Skywalker. This design includes details recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and reference taken from original screen-used production assets.

Add to Your Shopping List

Heroes Unite! Select Marvel x Pandora Collection Now Available on shopDisney

Earlier this year, Pandora jewelry welcomed the Marvel Cinematic Universe to their line of bracelets and charms with new designs celebrating the Avengers. Fans of the films could find the accessories in Pandora boutique stores and online, but now several items in the collection are also available on shopDisney!

Pivot Pack Bag Joins Petunia Pickle Bottom Disney Princess Collection

The folks at Petunia Pickle Bottom have been bringing fashion to baby essentials and helping families stay organized on the go with their impressive collection of diaper bags, stroller caddies, backpacks and more. Their fan favorite Disney Princesses pattern is back in stock and is sporting an all new bag style for the collection.

Funko Exclusive Infinity Killmonger Pop! Figure Now Available

Infinity Killmonger is a scary sight, but that’s part of the fun of Marvel’s What If…? and now Funko is bringing this version of the character to fans with a new collectible.

"The Little Mermaid" Ariel with Eric Statue Funko Pop! Now at BoxLunch

As part of Disney’s ongoing Ultimate Princess Celebration, Funko has created a double sized Pop! showcasing Ariel admiring the sunken stone statue of Prince Eric—before her father destroys it!

Harveys Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tote Coming to Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs

Calling all fashionistas and Disney collectors! Harveys has joined the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with a trendy bag debuting as part of the Vault Collection. After quickly selling out on shopDisney, this lovely bag is once again in stock and could possibly be the best $198.00 you’ve ever spent!

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Tiana Pin Now Available on shopDisney

The Tiana Pin has joined the Disney Designer Collection on shopDisney. This pin is designed by Launi King who also designed the look of the doll for this collection.

