Disney x MOBY Wraps Debuts Mickey Mouse Confetti Party Pattern

MOBY Wraps is making it easy for new and expectant parents to explore the trend of “baby wearing” via cute, comfortable and versatile wraps. MOBY has teamed up with Disney to provide playful patterns featuring favorite Disney characters and now, they’ve just introduced a new look: Mickey Mouse Confetti Party!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney X Moby Wraps brings Disney fun to your daily experiences and they’ve just launched a new pattern starring global icon Mickey Mouse.

Celebrate all of life’s new adventures with the Mickey Mouse Confetti Party

Playful and fun, the wrap brings a classic Disney touch to a must-have parenting product that’s stylish and adaptable—perfect for around the house or a day at your favorite theme park.

The Mickey Mouse Confetti Party wrap sells for $49.99 and is available now on the MOBY website

A link to the product can be found below.

Moby Featherknit Wrap – Mickey Mouse Confetti Party – Moby Wrap – $49.99

Did You Know?:

MOBY Wraps are made with ultra-soft, stretchy, and breathable featherknit fabric. Each wrap allows for front and hip carrying positions and are made for newborns, infants, and toddlers.

We know you’re wondering and yes, these wraps are machine-washable!

MOBY wraps can carry between 8-33 pounds adjusting as your child grows from newborn to toddler.

More Disney x MOBY Wraps:

Last fall, MOBY launched two wraps featuring their Hundred Acre Woods and Winnie the Pooh & Pals patterns and these designs are as cute as the “silly old bear.”

But that’s not all, fans of Mickey and Minnie will love the Mod Minnie and Micro Mickey patterns that are part of MOBY’s line of classic wraps.