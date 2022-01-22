Harveys Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tote Coming to Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs January 24th

The celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary continues with a stylish new bag from Harveys. Fans of the Most Magical Place on Earth will jump for joy because this enchanting and delightful retro tote is coming to the resort on January 24th!

What's Happening:

Calling all fashionistas and Disney collectors! Harveys has joined the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with a trendy bag debuting as part of the Vault Collection.

The front of the tote showcases bandleader Mickey Mouse and his faithful pals as depicted back in 1971 when the resort opened. Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse are holding up a Magic Kingdom banner while Goofy, Donald and his nephew Louie provide the band music. Also featured on the bag are Louie’s brothers Huey and Dewey, along with The Three Caballeros’ Panchito and Mickey’s dog Pluto.

The back side of the bag features a full color map of Magic Kingdom as it looked on opening day—which is strikingly different then the park of 2022!

Hopefully, Harveys will be able to make this retro tote bag available to more guests with an online release, but in the meantime, fans can find this bag at Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs starting Monday, January 24th.

