Her Universe Introduces Cute Collection of Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Fashions

As Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration continues, Her Universe is diving into the festivities with their own assortment of clothing themed to the iconic resort. Perfect for spring weather and visits to your favorite park, this collection honors 50 years of magic and while allowing guests to show off their personal style at the same time.

You simply cannot have too much fun at Walt Disney World and now, thanks to Her Universe, you can keep the magic alive with a new assortment of clothing that’s both adorable and stylish.

In honor of WDW’s golden anniversary, Her Universe is bringing fans three fun looks that are versatile for dressing up or down for a day at the parks. Fans will fall in love with the new: Shortalls Athletic Jersey Tee Hooded Sweatshirt

Each look features playful park icons like Cinderella Castle, EPCOT, Mad Tea Party, and all your favorite characters! Best of all, the styles are available in standard and plus sizes, offering fans more options to find the fit that’s best for them.

And for those who want to take it to the next level, there’s also a passport crossbody bag from Loungefly that will perfectly compliment these looks.

Disney fans can find these fun fashions at Her Universe Hot Topic

