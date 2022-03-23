Flo’s V-8 Cafe Vintage Dress Rolls into shopDisney

The Disney Dress Shop continues to deliver delightful silhouettes and playful styles that are perfect for everyday wear and guaranteed to wow. Their latest full skirt dress inspired by Flo’s V-8 Cafe has appeared at the Disneyland Resort and is now available on shopDisney.
What’s Happening:
- Start your engines and race on over to shopDisney where there’s a new 50’s retro dress in store themed to Cars.
- In the movie, Flo’s V-8 Cafe is a popular stop for the sentient vehicles and now Disney is bringing the aesthetic of her shop to a pattern fans will proudly wear.
- With its full skirt and vintage styling, this light green dress with pink accents is a fun nod to the era and a cute addition to your closet!
There’s also a #CarsLand Flo’s V8 Cafe dress. #DowntownDisney pic.twitter.com/6EYUnX6Z6j
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 4, 2022
- The knee length dress features contrast sleeves, a defined waist, and square neckline. Adding to the look are icons of the Flo’s V-8 Cafe sign, tires, starbursts and of course the Flo herself.
- Whether you’re hosting a sock hop or heading to the parks for Dapper Day, this dress offers a flattering silhouette that combines the modern look of today's fashions with a vintage twist that’s fun and modest.
- The dress sells for $128.00 and is available in sizes XS-3X. A link to dress can be found below.
Flo's V-8 Cafe Dress for Women – Cars
- Retro '50s dress
- Woven stretch sateen fabric
- Print pattern features Flo's V-8 Café logo, Flo, and stardust icons
- Matching print cuffs
- Contrast short sleeves and shoulders
- Zip back
- Gathered skirt
- Vintage styling
- 97% cotton / 3% spandex