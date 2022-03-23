Flo’s V-8 Cafe Vintage Dress Rolls into shopDisney

The Disney Dress Shop continues to deliver delightful silhouettes and playful styles that are perfect for everyday wear and guaranteed to wow. Their latest full skirt dress inspired by Flo’s V-8 Cafe has appeared at the Disneyland Resort and is now available on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Start your engines and race on over to shopDisney where there’s a new 50’s retro dress in store themed to Cars .

. In the movie, Flo’s V-8 Cafe is a popular stop for the sentient vehicles and now Disney is bringing the aesthetic of her shop to a pattern fans will proudly wear.

With its full skirt and vintage styling, this light green dress with pink accents is a fun nod to the era and a cute addition to your closet!

The knee length dress features contrast sleeves, a defined waist, and square neckline. Adding to the look are icons of the Flo’s V-8 Cafe sign, tires, starbursts and of course the Flo herself.

Whether you’re hosting a sock hop or heading to the parks for Dapper Day, this dress offers a flattering silhouette that combines the modern look of today's fashions with a vintage twist that’s fun and modest.

The dress sells for $128.00

Flo's V-8 Cafe Dress for Women – Cars

Retro '50s dress

Woven stretch sateen fabric

Print pattern features Flo's V-8 Café logo, Flo, and stardust icons

Matching print cuffs

Contrast short sleeves and shoulders

Zip back

Gathered skirt

Vintage styling

97% cotton / 3% spandex