Toy Story Tamagotchi Now Available to Pre-Order

Disney and Pixar have teamed up with Bandai America to create an all-new Tamagotchi inspired by Toy Story.

What’s Happening:

Play with Woody to determine what character you’ll be introduced to next! There are 17 Toy Story characters to interact with, including two secret ones waiting to be unlocked, and special visitors throughout the day.

The play pattern Tamagotchi fans love has merged worlds with the celebrated animated movies to create an all-new Toy Story adventure where you control the narrative!

Here are some of the exciting features to look forward to with the Toy Story Tamagotchi: Play with your toys to keep them happy Make your toys do their favorite action as a treat Clean your toys to make sure they don't get dusty Includes three mini games: Jump! Duke Caboom, Fly! Green Soldiers, and Drive! RC Play with 17 different characters, including 2 secret characters to unlock Look for more special visitors throughout the day If you don't care properly for your toys, they'll be sold at a yard sale (except Forky, who runs away to hide in the trash!) Suggested for ages 8 and above. Retails for $19.99.


