Drs. Hodges and Ferguson Pay it Forward in Season 3 of Nat Geo WILD’s “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” on March 26th

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson are back in season 3 of Critter Fixers: Country Vets, with brand-new episodes kicking off on Saturday, March 26th at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD. Based out of Georgia, Drs. Hodges and Ferguson have been friends for over three decades, a camaraderie that is evident in every episode of the show. Past seasons are already streaming on Disney+ and the new season will also join the streaming service on March 30th.

In the season premiere, titled “Vet for a Day,” Critter Fixers deal with a pregnant goat, a turkey whose head is full of air, a dog with a giant tumor, a leopard gecko with an eye problem, and a bunch of wobbly kittens. The episode also highlights some of the important work both doctors do in their communities, hosting an event for kids who are interested in learning about becoming a veterinarian. Check out the trailer for more Season 3 fun in store.

Nat Geo WILD also released an advance clip from the episode showing the Vet for a Day program in action. With less than 2% of U.S. veterinarians identifying as Black, Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson hope to inspire a new generation of Black students to join the profession. They offer internship programs to students who want to go to their alma maters, Fort Valley State University and Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, in addition to several other universities with veterinary programs. Over 100 veterinary technicians and 50 veterinarians have trained at Critter Fixers, including the three vet techs on staff this season.

In addition to mentoring students and aspiring vets and technicians, Drs. Ferguson and Hodges visit elementary and middle schools often to speak to kids. They are both involved in community programs that they helped create, including Peach County Youth Association, which focuses on academics and athletics, and the “It Takes A Village” Foundation, which empowers children with business skills. The two are also published authors, with Dr. Ferguson’s children's book C is for Critter Fixer and Dr. Hodges inspiring Bet on Yourself: From Zero to Millions.

From saving the lives of pets and wildlife in Atlanta to inspiring the next generation of veterinarians and breaking down color barriers, there are lots of reasons to tune in to Critter Fixers: Country Vets. Season 3 begins Saturday, March 26th on Nat Geo WILD and Wednesday, March 30th on Disney+.

