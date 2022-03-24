LP MOVIE WEEK - Count Down to "Hollywood's Biggest Night" with Movie Club streams, Disney film features, and more — check it out

Drs. Hodges and Ferguson Pay it Forward in Season 3 of Nat Geo WILD’s “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” on March 26th

by | Mar 24, 2022 9:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson are back in season 3 of Critter Fixers: Country Vets, with brand-new episodes kicking off on Saturday, March 26th at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD. Based out of Georgia, Drs. Hodges and Ferguson have been friends for over three decades, a camaraderie that is evident in every episode of the show. Past seasons are already streaming on Disney+ and the new season will also join the streaming service on March 30th.

(National Geographic)

(National Geographic)

In the season premiere, titled “Vet for a Day,” Critter Fixers deal with a pregnant goat, a turkey whose head is full of air, a dog with a giant tumor, a leopard gecko with an eye problem, and a bunch of wobbly kittens. The episode also highlights some of the important work both doctors do in their communities, hosting an event for kids who are interested in learning about becoming a veterinarian. Check out the trailer for more Season 3 fun in store.

Nat Geo WILD also released an advance clip from the episode showing the Vet for a Day program in action. With less than 2% of U.S. veterinarians identifying as Black, Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson hope to inspire a new generation of Black students to join the profession. They offer internship programs to students who want to go to their alma maters, Fort Valley State University and Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, in addition to several other universities with veterinary programs. Over 100 veterinary technicians and 50 veterinarians have trained at Critter Fixers, including the three vet techs on staff this season.

In addition to mentoring students and aspiring vets and technicians, Drs. Ferguson and Hodges visit elementary and middle schools often to speak to kids. They are both involved in community programs that they helped create, including Peach County Youth Association, which focuses on academics and athletics, and the  “It Takes A Village” Foundation, which empowers children with business skills. The two are also published authors, with Dr. Ferguson’s children's book C is for Critter Fixer and Dr. Hodges inspiring Bet on Yourself: From Zero to Millions.

From saving the lives of pets and wildlife in Atlanta to inspiring the next generation of veterinarians and breaking down color barriers, there are lots of reasons to tune in to Critter Fixers: Country Vets. Season 3 begins Saturday, March 26th on Nat Geo WILD and Wednesday, March 30th on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed