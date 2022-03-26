Plant Based Options at Magic Kingdom

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Magic Kingdom in 2022.
Aloha Isle: Located in Adventureland
- DOLE Whip soft serve and floats
Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies: Located in Tomorrowland
- Strawberry Smoothie
Be Our Guest Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland
- Vadouvan Spiced Vegetables
- Mixed Field Greens
- Vanilla Cake with Lemon Curd
Casey’s Corner: Located in Main Street U.S.A.
- Plant Based Loaded Slaw Dog, Plant Based Dog, french fries
Cinderella’s Royal Table (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland
- Chickpea Panisse
- Castle Salad
- Coffee Pots de Crème
Columbia Harbour House: Located in Liberty Square
- Lighthouse Sandwich (currently not available), french fries, side of green beans
- WDW50th Anniversary item: Doom Burger
Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Tomorrowland
- Impossible Burger
The Crystal Palace (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.
- Plant-based Seasonal Salad
- Southern Fried Cauliflower
- Strawberry Shortcake
The Friar’s Nook: Located in Fantasyland
- Plant-based Brat and Tots
Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Adventureland
- Falls Family Falafel
- Curried Vegetable Crew Stew
- Perkins Thai Noodles
- Panna-Connie’s Congo Lime Delight
Liberty Tree Tavern (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Liberty Square
- Declaration Salad
- Impossible Meatloaf
- Johnny Appleseed’s Warm Apple Cake
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Frontierland
- Vegetable Rice Bowl with assorted sides, including Guacamole, Chips and Salsa, Yellow Rice and Black Beans
Pinocchio Village Haus (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland
- Plant-based “Cheese” Pizza
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor: Main Street U.S.A.
- Raspberry sorbet, Vegan Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Sauce
The Plaza Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.
- Wedge Salad
- Plant-based Chili
- Chili-Impossible Burger
- Dark Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding with vegan Milkshake
Sunshine Treats Terrace: Located in Adventureland
- DOLE Whip soft serve and floats
Tomorrowland Terrace (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Tomorrowland
- Harbor Salad
Tony’s Town Square Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.
- Garden Salad
- Spaghetti and Impossible Meatballs
- Italian Strawberry Shortcake
If you're looking for a snack, popcorn, Mickey pretzels (without cheese) and fruit bars are all plant based as well.