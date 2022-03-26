Plant Based Options at Magic Kingdom

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Magic Kingdom in 2022.

Aloha Isle: Located in Adventureland

DOLE Whip soft serve and floats

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies: Located in Tomorrowland

Strawberry Smoothie

Be Our Guest Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland

Vadouvan Spiced Vegetables

Mixed Field Greens

Vanilla Cake with Lemon Curd

Casey’s Corner: Located in Main Street U.S.A.

Plant Based Loaded Slaw Dog, Plant Based Dog, french fries

Cinderella’s Royal Table (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland

Chickpea Panisse

Castle Salad

Coffee Pots de Crème

Columbia Harbour House: Located in Liberty Square

Lighthouse Sandwich (currently not available), french fries, side of green beans

WDW50th Anniversary item: Doom Burger

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Tomorrowland

Impossible Burger

The Crystal Palace (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.

Plant-based Seasonal Salad

Southern Fried Cauliflower

Strawberry Shortcake

The Friar’s Nook: Located in Fantasyland

Plant-based Brat and Tots

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Adventureland

Falls Family Falafel

Curried Vegetable Crew Stew

Perkins Thai Noodles

Panna-Connie’s Congo Lime Delight

Liberty Tree Tavern (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Liberty Square

Declaration Salad

Impossible Meatloaf

Johnny Appleseed’s Warm Apple Cake

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Frontierland

Vegetable Rice Bowl with assorted sides, including Guacamole, Chips and Salsa, Yellow Rice and Black Beans

Pinocchio Village Haus (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland

Plant-based “Cheese” Pizza

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor: Main Street U.S.A.

Raspberry sorbet, Vegan Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Sauce

The Plaza Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.

Wedge Salad

Plant-based Chili

Chili-Impossible Burger

Dark Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding with vegan Milkshake

Sunshine Treats Terrace: Located in Adventureland

DOLE Whip soft serve and floats

Tomorrowland Terrace (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Tomorrowland

Harbor Salad

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.

Garden Salad

Spaghetti and Impossible Meatballs

Italian Strawberry Shortcake

If you're looking for a snack, popcorn, Mickey pretzels (without cheese) and fruit bars are all plant based as well.