Plant Based Options at Magic Kingdom




When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Magic Kingdom in 2022.

Aloha Isle: Located in Adventureland

  • DOLE Whip soft serve and floats

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies: Located in Tomorrowland

  • Strawberry Smoothie

Be Our Guest Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland

  • Vadouvan Spiced Vegetables
  • Mixed Field Greens
  • Vanilla Cake with Lemon Curd

Casey’s Corner: Located in Main Street U.S.A.

  • Plant Based Loaded Slaw Dog, Plant Based Dog, french fries

Cinderella’s Royal Table (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland

  • Chickpea Panisse
  • Castle Salad
  • Coffee Pots de Crème

Columbia Harbour House: Located in Liberty Square

  • Lighthouse Sandwich (currently not available), french fries, side of green beans
  • WDW50th Anniversary item: Doom Burger

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café  (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Tomorrowland

  • Impossible Burger

The Crystal Palace (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.

  • Plant-based Seasonal Salad
  • Southern Fried Cauliflower
  • Strawberry Shortcake

The Friar’s Nook: Located in Fantasyland

  • Plant-based Brat and Tots

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Adventureland

  • Falls Family Falafel
  • Curried Vegetable Crew Stew
  • Perkins Thai Noodles
  • Panna-Connie’s Congo Lime Delight

Liberty Tree Tavern (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Liberty Square

  • Declaration Salad
  • Impossible Meatloaf
  • Johnny Appleseed’s Warm Apple Cake

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Frontierland

  • Vegetable Rice Bowl with assorted sides, including Guacamole, Chips and Salsa, Yellow Rice and Black Beans

Pinocchio Village Haus (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Fantasyland

  • Plant-based “Cheese” Pizza

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor: Main Street U.S.A.

  • Raspberry sorbet, Vegan Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Sauce

The Plaza Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.

  • Wedge Salad
  • Plant-based Chili
  • Chili-Impossible Burger
  • Dark Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding with vegan Milkshake

Sunshine Treats Terrace: Located in Adventureland

  • DOLE Whip soft serve and floats

Tomorrowland Terrace (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Tomorrowland

  • Harbor Salad

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant (Lunch and Dinner): Located in Main Street U.S.A.

  • Garden Salad
  • Spaghetti and Impossible Meatballs
  • Italian Strawberry Shortcake

If you're looking for a snack, popcorn, Mickey pretzels (without cheese) and fruit bars are all plant based as well.

