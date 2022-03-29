FX Releases Full Trailer for “Under the Banner of Heaven” Starring Andrew Garfield

FX has released a full trailer for the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, adapted from the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer.

What’s Happening:

A new trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven was just released by FX, with the seven-episode limited series premiering April 28th on Hulu Disney+

was just released by FX, with the seven-episode limited series premiering April 28th on Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre, who investigates the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

The series was created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Additional executive producers include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; and David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” Cast:

Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Pyre

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Brenda

Sam Worthington

Denise Gough

Wyatt Russell

Billy Howle

Gil Birmingham

Adelaide Clemens

Rory Culkin

Seth Numrich

Chloe Pirrie

Sandra Seacat

Christopher Heyerdahl