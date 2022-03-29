FX Releases Full Trailer for “Under the Banner of Heaven” Starring Andrew Garfield

FX has released a full trailer for the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, adapted from the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer.
What’s Happening:
- A new trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven was just released by FX, with the seven-episode limited series premiering April 28th on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
- Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre, who investigates the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.
- The series was created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.
- Additional executive producers include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; and David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie.
“Under the Banner of Heaven” Cast:
- Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Pyre
- Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Brenda
- Sam Worthington
- Denise Gough
- Wyatt Russell
- Billy Howle
- Gil Birmingham
- Adelaide Clemens
- Rory Culkin
- Seth Numrich
- Chloe Pirrie
- Sandra Seacat
- Christopher Heyerdahl
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now