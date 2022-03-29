FX Releases Full Trailer for “Under the Banner of Heaven” Starring Andrew Garfield

by |
Tags: , , , ,

FX  has released a full trailer for the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, adapted from the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer.

(FX)

(FX)

What’s Happening:

  • A new trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven was just released by FX, with the seven-episode limited series premiering April 28th on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
  • Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre, who investigates the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.
  • The series was created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.
  • Additional executive producers include  Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; and David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” Cast:

  • Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Pyre
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Brenda
  • Sam Worthington
  • Denise Gough
  • Wyatt Russell
  • Billy Howle
  • Gil Birmingham
  • Adelaide Clemens
  • Rory Culkin
  • Seth Numrich
  • Chloe Pirrie
  • Sandra Seacat
  • Christopher Heyerdahl
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now