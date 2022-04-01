Mouse Madness 8: Elite 8 – BoardWalk vs. Yacht and Beach Club

We have reached the Elite 8 of our Mouse Madness tournament and it continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It was a closer matchup than the last one, but the Riviera still managed a very strong win over Art of Animation, taking nearly 65% of the vote and claiming a spot in the Final 4.

With the final spot in the Final 4 and the EPCOT/Disney Springs region on the line. BoardWalk Inn and Villas goes up against the Yacht and Beach Club resorts. It’s the battle of the BoardWalk as these two (really three) beloved resorts are just a short walk from each other. With all of the same amenities available this is really going to come down to theme preference and the personal experiences of those voting in this matchup. It should be a very close one.

