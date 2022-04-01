New “Bluey” Themed Arts & Crafts Sets Arrive from Horizon Group USA

Kids and parents alike have fallen in love with Bluey and her colorful, imaginative world. And now, families in America have a variety of fun kid-friendly activities that can be done at home through a line of new products from Horizon Group USA. All rated friendly for ages 3 and up, parents can take inspiration from Chilli and Bandit while kids bring to life their favorite characters from the show, including Bluey, Bingo, Coco, Lucky, Chloe, Indy, Rusty, and more! Take a look at the fun you can have with Bluey at home in between screen time sessions.

Bluey Ultimate Activity Backpack – $19.99

Offering tons of fun and the most bang for your “dollar bucks,” this kit includes:

A reusable backpack

Multi-sensory Velv-Its posters (Easy to color inside the lines)

No-mess sticker suncatcher crafts with suction cups for display

Scratch-away crafts with included wooden stylus

Crayons and markers to let your imagination run free

Bluey Create Your Own Sand Art – $14.99

This set includes five 3D bottles shaped like Bluey, Bingo, Coco, Lucky, and Chloe, seven different colored sands, a funnel, and design tools. Kids can use their imagination to make their favorite friends from Bluey any color they want, with options to layer and even create tie-dye looks.

Bluey Window Art – $14.99

Create your own colorful window decor with this kit that includes 7 ready-to-paint suncatchers and 8 easy-to-use window paint tubes, plus suction cups with hooks and thread to display them. Characters include Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli, Lucky, Indy, and Rusty. The set also includes an acetate sheet so kids can trace and create custom window clings with the leftover paint!

Bluey Sticker Playset – $5.99

Kids can set up their own scenes from Bluey with this double-sided foldable play scene and more than 35 puffy repositionable stickers. Stickers can be stored on the reusable acetate sheet and the two scenes include Bluey’s backyard and the interior of the family’s home.

Bluey Aqua Art Pad – $5.99

One pen does it all in this Aqua Art Pad. Add water to the included pen and watch in amazement as kids reveal color and surprises. The pad included four aqua art sheets and four story sheets that take kids to places like the beach and a pool party. It even includes some additional characters from the hit series, like Squirts and Uncle Stripes. The magic disappears when the water dries, meaning you can refill the pen and have fun all over again.

Bluey airs in the U.S. on Disney Channel and streams on Disney+.