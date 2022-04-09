Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Any Height:

Cross Country Creek

Melt-Away Bay

Runoff Rapids

Ski Patrol Training Camp

Snow Stormers

Teamboat Springs

Toboggan Racers

32 Inches or Taller:

Chairlift

48 Inches or Taller:

Downhill

Slush Gusher

Summit Plummet

Tike’s Peak

About Disney’s Blizzard Beach:

Blizzard Beach was the first of the two water parks to reopen after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although for the time being, when Typhoon Lagoon

The Park first opened on April 1st, 1995.

The theme for Blizzard Beach is that it is a ski resort in Florida. As the story goes, there was a legendary snow storm in Florida, then the climate returned to normal temperatures. The snow began to melt and that was the start of Blizzard Beach.

Blizzard Beach has one of the fastest water slides in the world. Summit Plummet is a 120-foot water slide with a near vertical drop. Guests go up to 65 mph on the slide, which also makes it the fastest attraction at Walt Disney World

Blizzard Beach also has the first chair lift in Florida. It is an unusual sight for the Sunshine State, but the chair lift was built to carry guests to the top of Mount Gushmore. If you do not want to ride any of the water slides, you should still take advantage of the chair lift because you will have a beautiful view of the park. If you choose to, you can take the stairs to walk down.