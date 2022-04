Plant Based Options at Disney Springs

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Disney Springs in 2022.

Quick Service:

Earl Of Sandwich: Located in Marketplace

Vegan Cannonballs! Sandwich

B.B. Wolf’s: Located in Marketplace

Plant-based Bratwurst Sausage

Blaze Pizza: Located in Town Center

Vegan Cheesy Bread

Build Your Own Pizza (Daiya Vegan Cheese and Vegan Chorizo, Gluten Free, and Regular Crust Are All Vegan)

D-Luxe Burger: Located in Town Center

Plant-based Pacific Island Burger

The Polite Pig: Located in Town Center

Sweet Potato Tots (No Cheese)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

BBQ Cauliflower (No Sour Cream)

Grilled Corn (No Butter)

Charred Broccoli (No Buttermilk)

4 Rivers Cantina Food Truck: Located in West Side (Food Truck)

Taco Cone (ask to be made vegan)

Burrito (ask to be made vegan)

Black Beans

Rice

Local Green Orlando: Located in West Side (Food Truck Opens After 5pm)

Oh Boy (Beyond Burger)

Badu (Veggie Wrap)

Bubba Sparxx (BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich)

Air Fries

Table Service:

Rainforest Cafe: Located in Marketplace

Appetizer: Paradise House Salad

Entree: Beyond Burger (Without Cheese or Bun, Ask for Lettuce Bun)

T-REX: Located in Marketplace

Appetizer: Jurassic Salad

Omnivores Delight Salad

Entree: Beyond Burger (Without Cheese or Bun)

Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar: Located in The Landing (Bar)

All Day: Air Pirate’s Pretzel (Without Cheese)

Homecomin’: Located in The Landing

Entree: Fried Chicken Sandwich (swap for Gardein, omit aioli)

Harvest Salad (No Cheese or Hush Puppy, Ask for Oil and Vinegar Dressing)

Sides: Sweet Potato

Kale and Collards

Green Beans

French Fries (Shared Fryer)

Side Salad

Potato Chips

Morimoto Asia: Located in The Landing

Small Plates: Edamame

Entree: Wok Sautéed Chinese Vegetables

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Stir-fried Tofu Medley (Ask About Soy Sauce, Not Always Vegan)

Paddlefish: Located in The Landing

Appetizer: Green Salad

Entree: Vegetarian Pasta

Paradiso 37: Located in The Landing

Appetizer: House-made Guacamole

Chips and Salsa

Paradiso 37 Tropical Salad (No Bacon)

Entree: Napa Valley Vegan Flatbread

Raglan Road: Located in The Landing

Appetizer: Meadow Salad

Allergy Onion Rings (Also Gluten Free)

Entree: This Shepherd Went Vegan

Terralina Crafted Italian: Located in The Landing

Appetizer: Baby Greens Salad

Entree: Vegan friendly pasta

Pizza (Without Cheese)

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich (Without Cheese and Pesto)

The Edison: Located in The Landing

Appetizer: Guacamole and Tortilla Chips

Entree: Beyond Burger

Frontera Cocina: Located in Town Center

Appetizer: Guacamole and Chips

Pumpkin Seed Hummus

Entree: Garlicky Mushroom and Eggplant Tacos (Without Cheese)

Jaleo: Located in West Side

Appetizer: Pan de Cristal Con Tomate

Escalivada Catalana

Ensalada Verde

Entree: Empedrat de Mongetes

City Works Restaurant: Located in West Side

Appetizer/Small Plates: Fried Pickles (No Ranch)

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Entree: Impossible Burger (No Bun)

Splitsville Dining Room: Located in West Side

Appetizer/Small Plate: Edamame

Vegetable Roll

House of Blues: Located in West Side

Appetizer: Modified Salads with Impossible

Entree: Impossible Burger

Carts/Walk Ups:

Starbucks: Located in Marketplace & West Side

Coffee (Non-Dairy Milks)

Swirls on the Water: Located in Marketplace

DOLE Whip Pineapple Float

DOLE Whip Pineapple Soft Serve

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC: Located in The Landing

Everything Here is Vegan

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea: Located in The Landing

Coffee (Non-Dairy Milks and Most Syrups are Vegan)

The Ganachery: Located in The Landing

Lady Tano Pop

Gideon’s Bakehouse: Located in The Landing

The Original Peanut Butter Cold Brew

Classic White Cold Brew

Ginger Snap Cold Brew

Sprinkles: Located in Town Center

Vegan Red Velvet Cupcake

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew: Located in West Side

Purple Glazed Ube Donut and Donut Holes

Purple Reign (Most Syrups are Vegan, Non-Dairy Milks)

Yesake: Located in West Side

Tofu Power Bowl

Build Your Own (Roasted Sesame, Mayo Sauces, and Yum Yum Sauce are Not Vegan)

Häagen-Dazs: Located in Located in West Side