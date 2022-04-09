Plant Based Options at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2022.
Quick Service:
Restaurantosaurus: Located in Dinoland USA
- Impossible Spicy Southwestern Burger (Lunch/Dinner)
- Uncrustables (Kids Option)
- Vegan kids burger (Speak to cast member)
Flame Tree Barbecue: Located in Discovery Island
- Hot Link Smokehouse Sandwich (Lunch/Dinner)
- Uncrustables (Kids Option)
Pizzafari: Located in Discovery Island
- Greens and Grains Salad (Lunch/Dinner)
- Uncrustables (Kids Option)
Harambe Market: Located in Africa (seasonally)
- Hot Link Bowl (Lunch)
- Uncrustables (Kids Option)
Satu’li Canteen: Located in Pandora
- Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl with Charred Onion Chimichurri (Lunch/Dinner)
- Vegan bases: Rice and Black Beans, Red and Sweet Potato Hash
- Vegan Sauce: Charred Green Onion Vinaigrette
- Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl (Kids Option)
Table Service:
Tusker House: Located in Africa
- Breakfast: Vegan/Gluten Free Mickey Waffles, Vegan Sausage, Potatoes, Vegan Egg Scramble Fruit, Donuts, and Chickpea Curry
- Lunch/Dinner: Salad, Bread Service, Impossible based Curry, Rice, Vegetables, Potatoes
- Dessert: Chocolate Mousse
Yak and Yeti Restaurant: Located in Asia
- Appetizer: House Salad
- Lettuce Wraps (switch for tofu)
- Entree: Vegetable Lo Mein with Tofu (substitute for rice or rice noodles and soy sauce instead of Oyster Sauce),
- Sweet and Sour Chicken (swap for tofu),
- Roasted Vegetable Bowl
- Beyond Burger
Tiffins: Located in Discovery Island
- Appetizer: Tinga Taco, Bread Service (no yogurt)
- Entree: North African-Spiced Tofu
- Dessert: Passion Fruit Tapioca Creme
- Kids Option: Impossible Bunny Chow
Nomad Lounge: Located in Discovery Island (Lounge at Tiffins)
- Impossible Burger Sliders (no Chipotle Aioli)
- Bread Service without Yogurt
- Impossible Bunny Chow
Rainforest Cafe: Located in Park Entrance
- Appetizer: Paradise House Salad
- Entree: Beyond Burger without cheese or bun (lettuce bun instead)
Carts:
Mr. Kamal’s: Located in Asia
- Fries
- Hummus
Creature Comforts (Starbucks): Located in Discovery Island
- Coffee (Non-Dairy milk available)
Dino-Bite Snacks: Located in Dinoland USA
- Mickey Pretzels
- Vegan Ice Cream (waffle cone is vegan)
Trilo-Bites: Located in Dinoland USA
- DOLE Whip Orange
Isle of Java: Located in Discovery Island
- Mickey Pretzels
Harambe Fruit Market: Located in Africa
- Fresh Fruits
- Vegetables
- Simba Pretzel
- Grilled Corn on the Cob
Mahindi: Located in Africa
- Popcorn
- Nuts
Tamu Tamu Refreshments: Located in Africa
- Dole Whip Pineapple Cup
- Dole Whip Pineapple Float
- Dole Whip Pineapple Cup/Float with Rum
- Simba’s Sunset