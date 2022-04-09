Plant Based Options at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2022.

Quick Service:

Restaurantosaurus: Located in Dinoland USA

  • Impossible Spicy Southwestern Burger (Lunch/Dinner)
  • Uncrustables (Kids Option)
  • Vegan kids burger (Speak to cast member)

Flame Tree Barbecue: Located in Discovery Island

  • Hot Link Smokehouse Sandwich (Lunch/Dinner)
  • Uncrustables (Kids Option)

Pizzafari: Located in Discovery Island

  • Greens and Grains Salad (Lunch/Dinner)
  • Uncrustables (Kids Option)

Harambe Market: Located in Africa (seasonally)

  • Hot Link Bowl (Lunch)
  • Uncrustables (Kids Option)

Satu’li Canteen: Located in Pandora

  • Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl with Charred Onion Chimichurri (Lunch/Dinner)
  • Vegan bases: Rice and Black Beans, Red and Sweet Potato Hash
  • Vegan Sauce: Charred Green Onion Vinaigrette
  • Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl (Kids Option)

Table Service:

Tusker House: Located in Africa

  • Breakfast: Vegan/Gluten Free Mickey Waffles, Vegan Sausage, Potatoes, Vegan Egg Scramble Fruit, Donuts, and Chickpea Curry
  • Lunch/Dinner: Salad, Bread Service, Impossible based Curry, Rice, Vegetables, Potatoes
  •  Dessert: Chocolate Mousse

Yak and Yeti Restaurant: Located in Asia

  • Appetizer: House Salad
  • Lettuce Wraps (switch for tofu)
  • Entree: Vegetable Lo Mein with Tofu (substitute for rice or rice noodles and soy sauce instead of Oyster Sauce),
  • Sweet and Sour Chicken (swap for tofu),
  • Roasted Vegetable Bowl
  • Beyond Burger

Tiffins: Located in Discovery Island

  • Appetizer: Tinga Taco, Bread Service (no yogurt)
  • Entree: North African-Spiced Tofu
  • Dessert: Passion Fruit Tapioca Creme
  • Kids Option: Impossible Bunny Chow

Nomad Lounge: Located in Discovery Island (Lounge at Tiffins)

  • Impossible Burger Sliders (no Chipotle Aioli)
  • Bread Service without Yogurt
  • Impossible Bunny Chow

Rainforest Cafe: Located in Park Entrance

  • Appetizer: Paradise House Salad
  • Entree: Beyond Burger without cheese or bun (lettuce bun instead)

Carts:

Mr. Kamal’s: Located in Asia

  • Fries
  • Hummus

Creature Comforts (Starbucks): Located in Discovery Island

  • Coffee (Non-Dairy milk available)

Dino-Bite Snacks: Located in Dinoland USA

  • Mickey Pretzels
  • Vegan Ice Cream (waffle cone is vegan)

Trilo-Bites: Located in Dinoland USA

  • DOLE Whip Orange

Isle of Java: Located in Discovery Island

  • Mickey Pretzels

Harambe Fruit Market: Located in Africa

  • Fresh Fruits
  • Vegetables
  • Simba Pretzel
  • Grilled Corn on the Cob

Mahindi: Located in Africa

  • Popcorn
  • Nuts

Tamu Tamu Refreshments: Located in Africa

  • Dole Whip Pineapple Cup
  • Dole Whip Pineapple Float
  • Dole Whip Pineapple Cup/Float with Rum
  • Simba’s Sunset
