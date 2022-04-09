Plant Based Options at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2022.

Quick Service:

Restaurantosaurus: Located in Dinoland USA

Impossible Spicy Southwestern Burger (Lunch/Dinner)

Uncrustables (Kids Option)

Vegan kids burger (Speak to cast member)

Flame Tree Barbecue: Located in Discovery Island

Hot Link Smokehouse Sandwich (Lunch/Dinner)

Uncrustables (Kids Option)

Pizzafari: Located in Discovery Island

Greens and Grains Salad (Lunch/Dinner)

Uncrustables (Kids Option)

Harambe Market: Located in Africa (seasonally)

Hot Link Bowl (Lunch)

Uncrustables (Kids Option)

Satu’li Canteen: Located in Pandora

Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl with Charred Onion Chimichurri (Lunch/Dinner)

Vegan bases: Rice and Black Beans, Red and Sweet Potato Hash

Vegan Sauce: Charred Green Onion Vinaigrette

Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl (Kids Option)

Table Service:

Tusker House: Located in Africa

Breakfast: Vegan/Gluten Free Mickey Waffles, Vegan Sausage, Potatoes, Vegan Egg Scramble Fruit, Donuts, and Chickpea Curry

Lunch/Dinner: Salad, Bread Service, Impossible based Curry, Rice, Vegetables, Potatoes

Dessert: Chocolate Mousse

Yak and Yeti Restaurant: Located in Asia

Appetizer: House Salad

Lettuce Wraps (switch for tofu)

Entree: Vegetable Lo Mein with Tofu (substitute for rice or rice noodles and soy sauce instead of Oyster Sauce),

Sweet and Sour Chicken (swap for tofu),

Roasted Vegetable Bowl

Beyond Burger

Tiffins: Located in Discovery Island

Appetizer: Tinga Taco, Bread Service (no yogurt)

Entree: North African-Spiced Tofu

Dessert: Passion Fruit Tapioca Creme

Kids Option: Impossible Bunny Chow

Nomad Lounge: Located in Discovery Island (Lounge at Tiffins)

Impossible Burger Sliders (no Chipotle Aioli)

Bread Service without Yogurt

Impossible Bunny Chow

Rainforest Cafe: Located in Park Entrance

Appetizer: Paradise House Salad

Entree: Beyond Burger without cheese or bun (lettuce bun instead)

Carts:

Mr. Kamal’s: Located in Asia

Fries

Hummus

Creature Comforts (Starbucks): Located in Discovery Island

Coffee (Non-Dairy milk available)

Dino-Bite Snacks: Located in Dinoland USA

Mickey Pretzels

Vegan Ice Cream (waffle cone is vegan)

Trilo-Bites: Located in Dinoland USA

DOLE Whip Orange

Isle of Java: Located in Discovery Island

Mickey Pretzels

Harambe Fruit Market: Located in Africa

Fresh Fruits

Vegetables

Simba Pretzel

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Mahindi: Located in Africa

Popcorn

Nuts

Tamu Tamu Refreshments: Located in Africa

Dole Whip Pineapple Cup

Dole Whip Pineapple Float

Dole Whip Pineapple Cup/Float with Rum

Simba’s Sunset