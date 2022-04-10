Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Disney California Adventure Park

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Disney California Adventure Park.

32 Inches or Taller:

40 Inches or Taller:

42 Inches or Taller:

48 Inches or Taller:

Incredicoaster

Silly Symphony Swings (ride in single swing)

About Disney California Adventure:

Disney California Adventure opened on February 8th, 2001.

Disney California Adventures land used to be a parking lot. This is where guests visiting Disneyland

Originally, this park was supposed to be a West Coast version of EPCOT

When the park first opened, reviews were not good. Many audiences said the park was kind of boring, but then when more rides and lands were added, the attendance and positivity increased.

The Red Trolley Cars have special numbers. There are two trolley cars that have the numbers 622 and 717. The 23 in 623 refers to the year that Walt’s studios in Kansas went bankrupt and when he decided to head to Hollywood. The 600 in 623 refer to the historic model numbers of the trolley cars used in Hollywood. The 17 in 717 refer to the opening day at Disneyland, which was July 17th, 1955. And last but not least, the 700 refers to 700 series trolley cars that were used in city areas in the mid-1920s.