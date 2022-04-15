Enjoy Manga and Support Charities with Humble Bundle and TOKYOPOP’s Disney Manga Book Bundle

Now through April 27, Disney fans can experience a new look at familiar characters with Humble Bundle and TOKYOPOP’s new ebook bundle: Disney Manga by TOKYOPOP.

[A copy of this bundle was provided by the publishers for the purposes of review. No restrictions were placed on the opinions or views expressed.]

With over 41 books worth collectively over $363, the bundle features selections from both classic Disney manga series such as Kilala Princess, and brand new titles like Stitch and the Samurai.

With such a wide variety, Disney fans are certain to find titles landing squarely in their wheelhouse, whether they are devotees of Pixar properties like Toy Story and Finding Nemo; DCOM shows such as Descendents; or the Disney Fairies franchise. Even Zero, the ghost dog from Nightmare Before Christmas has his own series.

One of my favorites is the beautiful matching pair of volumes retelling the story of Beauty and the Beast (live-action) each from the two main character’s separate viewpoints. While originally released five years ago, the version included in the bundle is a newly-updated one, now in full color and elegantly styled to reflect the vibrant liveliness of Belle’s outlook in comparison to the Beast’s dark despair.

The bundle is accessible through eBooks.com, and features three tiers as part of Humble Bundle’s traditional “pay what you will” structure. $1 will get you seven of the 41 books, $10 buys fifteen, and anyone paying at least $18 will get the entire bundle. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the charities First Book and Girls Who Code, so buyers are encouraged to add on whatever they can to the base tier amounts.

Disney readers who are interested in seeing a new take on the characters and tales they’ve invested in all these years should take this opportunity to experience them through the art stylings and aesthetic of manga…and maybe enjoy it enough to continue discovering a whole new genre of comics as well.

Disney Manga by TOKYOPOP can be purchased for the next 22 days. An eBooks.com account is required to read them.