Photo Report: Hugs Return to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Hugs are back! Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort today can once again experience up-close meet-and-greets with their favorite characters. In celebration of the return of this magical moment, our reporters Mike Celestino and Jeremiah Good visited each resort to see how Guests are once again “Makin’ memories” with these timeless characters.

It all started with a mouse and Mickey first met with his biggest fans at Disneyland, which is where we begin our photo report. “Hiya pal!”

“Remember we love you,” says Minnie as she poses for a photo with a Goofy fan.

Speaking of Goofy, he’s clowning around Town Square with families again.

A hug can cheer up any cranky day. Don’t believe me? Look how happy Donald Duck is!

Autographs are back, too, and nobody does it better than Pluto!

A hug can certainly turn Eeyore’s frown upside down.

On the far-off planet of Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), characters once again roam the land, stopping for selfies if they’re not too busy with the story they’re telling.

The return of traditional character interactions isn’t just about hugs or autographs. Few things bring a smile to your face like seeing Mary Poppins and Bert out for a “Jolly Holiday” with Guests.

Fun character moments, like a certain chipmunk who really wanted to come in for his closeup, are just good for the soul.

Over at Disney California Adventure park, Avengers Campus opened with social distancing in mind. Characters were always either high up on top of Avengers Headquarters or placed behind a barrier so you couldn’t get close. That’s no longer the case, with most of the characters free-roaming the land and stopping to interact.

Whether you’re trying to get a photo or just have fun in the Marvel-ous new land, the thrill of being near your favorite superhero awaits on your next visit.

Captain Marvel, can you zoom us over to the West Coast? Thanks!

Over at Walt Disney World, Jeremiah took a selfie with Sorcerer Mickey over at Red Carpet Dreams inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

That’s also where Minnie Mouse can be found in her red carpet finest!

Who likes warm hugs? Olaf likes warm hugs!

“I wouldn’t have nothing if I didn’t have you,” says Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

The next time you visit a Disney Park, get ready for the warm, fuzzy feelings of a hug from your favorite character.