What’s New and Returning at Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival in 2022 (April 22nd-June5th)

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health returns this year from April 22nd through June 5th. Find out what’s in store for guests during this year’s springtime festival!

New Experiences:

The Flower & Food Festival grows by 30% thanks to new displays, entertainment, and interactive elements.

New mosaiculture icons include: A peacock A beekeeper tending to a hive A mallard duck

New dishes to try on the festival menu include: Cuban sandwich with mojo sauce Reuben spring roll Chicken and andouille skillet Beef bulgogi nachos Seafood mac and cheese Berry and honey funnel cakes Hand-decorated flower-themed cookies and cupcakes

Dolly’s Butterfly Garden is an immersive experience that allows guests to interact with nature elements in a new way. Created by Montreal, Canada’s Moment Factory, this exhibit will take place in Adventures in Imagination throughout the festival.

“Bloom!,” a thrilling new show performed high above the ground featuring theatrical elements and acrobatics by performers from Australia.

The Hall Sisters, an energetic quartet of country pop performers, will set the stage in Craftsman’s Valley.

Returning Favorites:

Fan-favorite mosaiculture icons: The signature butterfly umbrella Woodland animal friends The touching depiction of Dolly’s mother crafting the Coat of Many Colors.

A Tasting Pass that allows guests to sample five food offerings at any Flower & Food Festival culinary location ($34.99 plus tax or $31.99 plus tax for gold and diamond passholders).

“A Brighter Day” live show at the Back Porch Theater.

Showstreet’s Umbrella Sky, which brings together hundreds of colorful umbrellas in a brilliant, suspended arrangement that makes for an “Instagram-worthy” background.

Picturesque vistas include: Hillside Carpet Display that brings a florally-crafted sunset to Rivertown Junction. The pathways of Adventures in Imagination decorated with creative chalk art portraits.



Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival Fun Facts:

Sculptures are designed in partnership with Mosaicultures International, a Montreal-based company that specializes in the art of elaborate floral decorations.

In 2021, the Flower & Food Festival was honored with the inaugural Brass Ring Award for “Best New Food and Beverage Festival or Special Event” by the International Association for Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).

The festival also carries over into Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa with decor and menu items exclusive to the resort.

Dolly Parton Quotes About Springtime at Dollywood:

“Spring has always been so wonderful to me, because the flowers start growing, the sun shines for a little longer, and the birds start singing a new song. When I was little and the weather started warming up, all us kids would gather on the porch in the afternoon and enjoy lemonade that Mama brought out for us. That’s springtime to me – getting to make memories with my family and taking in the beautiful colors everywhere.”

“I hope that when families come to Dollywood during our festival, they get those same feelings of joy. This year, our guests can take a walk in my special butterfly garden and even see my Mama making my coat of many colors. I think the festival will continue to bloom even bigger and brighter right here in these beautiful mountains.”

More Dollywood Fun in 2022:

Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Bush’s Beans (June 18-Aug. 7) with an expanded drone and fireworks show every night.

Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 23-Oct. 29) featuring the all-new Hoot Owl Hollow.

Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 6-Jan. 1, 2023).

Visit Dollywood.com for more information.