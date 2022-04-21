CinemaCon to Honor Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Billy Eichner, and More at 2022 Big Screen Achievement Awards

CinemaCon just revealed this year’s Big Screen Achievement Awards honorees ahead of the ceremony on April 28th.

What’s Happening:

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, has revealed this year’s Big Screen Achievement Awards honorees.

This year’s honorees include: “Cinema Vérité Award” honoree Robert De Niro “Comedy Star of the Year” Billy Eichner “Rising Star of 2022” Abby Ryder Fortson “Star of Tomorrow” Glen Powell “CinemaCon Star of the Year” Zoe Saldana

More honorees will be revealed closer to the event on April 28th.

The Big Screen Achievement Awards are designed to single out the achievements and great work of actors, actresses, and filmmakers

CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), will be held April 25 – 28, 2022 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The Big Screen Achievement Awards is sponsored this year by The Coca-Cola Company.

This year’s awards will be hosted by Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight .

. Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more CinemaCon coverage next week.

What They're Saying: