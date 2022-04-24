Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Any Height:

Skyride (56" to ride alone)

Serengeti Express

Ubena-Banga Bumber Cars

The Wild Surge (38" to ride alone)

Jungle Fliers (38" to ride alone)

42 inches or UNDER:

Rosita's Djembe Fly Away

56 inches or UNDER:

The Count's Zambezi Rally

Gwazi Gliders

Snuffy's Elephant

Elmo's Safari Go Round

Big Bird's Whirly Birdie (unless accompanied by a child)

36 Inches or Taller:

Zoe-patra & Hippos of the Nile

38 Inches or Taller:

The Wild Surg (42" to ride alone)

Air Grover (42" w/adult under 56" w/child)

39 Inches or Taller:

Rhino Rally

42 Inches or Taller:

Cobra"s Curse

Scorpion

Sand Storm

Congo River Rapids

44 Inches or Taller:

Falcon's Fury

46 Inches or Taller:

Sand Serpent

48 Inches or Taller:

Phoenix (currently closed)

Iron Gwazi

Cheetah Hunt

Stanley Falls Flume

Tanganyika Tidal Wave

54 Inches or Taller:

Sheikra

Kumba

Montu

