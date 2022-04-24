Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Any Height:
- Skyride (56" to ride alone)
- Serengeti Express
- Ubena-Banga Bumber Cars
- The Wild Surge (38" to ride alone)
- Jungle Fliers (38" to ride alone)
42 inches or UNDER:
- Rosita's Djembe Fly Away
56 inches or UNDER:
- The Count's Zambezi Rally
- Gwazi Gliders
- Snuffy's Elephant Romp (unless accompanied by a child)
- Elmo's Safari Go Round
- Big Bird's Whirly Birdie (unless accompanied by a child)
36 Inches or Taller:
- Zoe-patra & Hippos of the Nile
38 Inches or Taller:
- The Wild Surg (42" to ride alone)
- Air Grover (42" w/adult under 56" w/child)
39 Inches or Taller:
- Rhino Rally
42 Inches or Taller:
- Cobra"s Curse
- Scorpion
- Sand Storm
- Congo River Rapids
44 Inches or Taller:
- Falcon's Fury
46 Inches or Taller:
- Sand Serpent
48 Inches or Taller:
- Phoenix (currently closed)
- Iron Gwazi
- Cheetah Hunt
- Stanley Falls Flume
- Tanganyika Tidal Wave
54 Inches or Taller:
- Sheikra
- Kumba
- Montu
About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:
- Busch Gardens first opened in 1959 as a hospitality center and brewery in Tampa, Florida. It was designed to bring in guests so they could taste different beers.
- When they first opened, it had four employees and four parts, and soon grew in popularity.
- They started welcoming birds, which began the thought of having animals.
- By 1965, they had expanded so much that there was now a 70-acre area where animals could roam freely.
- It was named "Serengeti plain" after Serengeti National Park in Tanzania and became the largest free-roaming enclosed habitat outside Africa.
- In 1968, it became the number one tourist attraction in Florida, with up to three million visitors a year.
- Busch Gardens added its first roller coaster in 1976, which was Scorpion.
- It was the world's first roller coaster to incorporate an inversion and have it back-to-back.
- Fast forward to 2015, when it became accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The park was now hosting 4.2 million guests and was ranked 11th as the most visited theme park in the United States. It has 10 unique areas with distinctive themes and animals.