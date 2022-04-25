The Sweep Spot Ep. #332 – Disneyland Trip Planning with Katie and Erin

Rope Drop & Park Hop Podcast hostesses Katie and Erin share their tips for having a great Disneyland visit. They are two moms from Boise, Idaho who really love the Happiest Place on Earth! We also catch up on current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com