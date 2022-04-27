Disney+ Watch Guide: April 27th – May 3rd

Get animated this week on Disney+ with the arrival of the new series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Sketchbook. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, April 27th

Sketchbook – All 6 Episodes

“An intimate instructional documentary series, Sketchbook takes us onto the desks and into the lives of talented artists and animators. Each episode focuses on a single artist teaching us how to draw a single iconic character from a Walt Disney Animation Studios film. As we learn the steps to drawing these characters, we also discover that the artists themselves each have a unique story to tell about how they made their way to Disney and their chosen character. From the creators of Chef's Table, this exclusive experience will give viewers of all ages a new understanding of how these beloved characters come to life on screen while introducing them to a new cast of real-life characters along the way.”

Moon Knight – “Asylum”

“When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, April 27th

Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon

Survivalist Hazen Audel heads to the Amazon for the newest season of this Nat Geo series.

Heartland Docs, DVM

The complete 4th season arrives on Disney+ as it airs weekly on Nat Geo WILD.

The Owl House

Episodes 9-16 of the second season.

Amphibia

The third season expands to 14 episodes now streaming.

Dino Ranch

With the new episodes added today, the first season is now complete on Disney+.