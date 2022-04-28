TV Recap: “The Kardashians” Season 1, Episode 3

Live from New York! It’s finally time to see Kim Kardashian take on Saturday Night Live. Well, not quite. First, Khloe and Kris have to film their segment so they’re at 30 Rock! Khloe reiterates she would do anything for her sister, including delivering three lines for the eventual iconic, Aidy Bryant X Kim Kardashian Freaky Friday skit.

Getting her makeup done by Mario, Kris can barely hold back tears about the recent Kravis engagement news. Unsurprisingly, it is revealed that Kim knew all along. The pair can barely stop crying as they talk about Travis going to Robert Kardashian’s grave and asking for his blessing. Kourtney has never been married before (something we all easily forget) so this is a monumental moment for the family.

Kris and Khloe head to a fancy restaurant with their “ride or dies” in celebration and preparation of the main event. Despite being with a close knit group of friends, Kris shares she used to live in New York back in the day as a stewardess – for the first time. The group is shocked by this revelation, meanwhile Khloe says her mother sometimes has a problem with living in the past.

Scott is there and he explains why he didn’t take up the offer to be a part of SNL. There’s a joke about his reason for dating young girls being an attempt to add up to the woman that is Kourtney… he doesn’t feel like it’s in good taste. He’s in New York City as a supporter of Kim.

Khloe makes a toast to her sister Kim while she is … not there, but the sentiment is just as sweet. Now if Kris would just get off her phone.

Kris and Khloe seem to be the stars of this episode because Kim is busy! She was working until 3:48 AM at SNL. Kris goes to tell Khloe about her old apartment in NYC again, but Khloe isn’t having it. Her mom always has stories and always wants to take her on walks down memory lane.

A family friend calls to tell the pair they can head to Kim’s room and they’re greeted by Kanye West, fresh from the airport. This is a bit of a shock, as we never saw a preview of him being a part of this series. He was in New York earlier this week, but had to go back to LA to get something for Kim. “What did you get?” Kris asks and Kim comes in to tell them.

The suspense is felt throughout the room as he brings in a suitcase. In her monochromatic hot pink look, she unzips it carefully. It’s a hard drive with the remainder of the sex tape that has been held over her head for over ten years. The room erupts in tears. Finally, this chapter could be done and perhaps, they can shield their children from any more of this exploitative nonsense. The group does a quick prayer together and sends Kim off.

Khloe seemingly has given up because Kris is bringing her and Corey to her old place. Walking the streets of New York, Kris makes a comment that she always wanted shots of them walking the streets of NYC with “Sex and the City” music. This show, proving to be under their control once more, does just so and it’s rich. Khloe hates this jaunt and she heads back with her glam squad. Kris isn’t getting lost because she’s following her true North: Bergdorf Goodman. She shares a bit about her history with flight attendant school and meeting Robert and OJ in the New York airport. The pair had just returned from watching Caitlyn Jenner winning the Olympics. “Isn’t that wild?” She looks to the off-camera producer.

In no surprise, Kris gets lost for a bit, but she is able to point at the building she used to live in. Then they quickly make their return.

Kim rehearses her monologue one final time backstage in front of Steve Higgins, an SNL Producer. She’s a bit nervous about one joke with her monologue regarding Corey, so she brings him in at the last minute. He shakes it off, so they’re in the clear and she can “go for it.”

The show is about to open and she keeps peeing. The good news, at thirty seconds, she is ready in head-to-toe pink and heading to Lorne for the opening monologue. The show from here on out scrubs over some quick clips from her SNL episode, combined with some backstage perspectives. Kim hits the stage and the preparation is showing! She looks comfortable and the jokes are landing.

The chaos of SNL continues on and we even get a quick clip of her and Pete as Jasmine and Aladdin. “I think I thrive under pressure and chaos, so it was all fun for me,” Kim grins. Backstage, Khloe and Kris are oozing with pride.

And just like that, the show is over, Gayle King is there to congratulate, and Kim is soaking up all the positive reviews. Kim shares that she wrote a note to every SNL cast and crew member to thank them for their help. Khloe is chugging a Red Bull because it’s time to rally and party.

The fact there is a scene where Kim Kardashian asks for a picture with Bowen Yang, automatically makes this the best episode yet. The woman has taste.

I’m fangirling a bit as we witness this inside look at an SNL post-show party. However, I’m unsure there’s always such a packed A-list guest list and paparazzi greeting everyone at the door. The cast members keep running up to Kim with high praise, and although it was stressful, Kim is hoping to be invited back. Colin Jost replies, “You will be.”

Chris Rock tells Kim that her performance was equivalent to an actress or a comedian hosting. Kim looks at the camera, “Did you hear that?!” Now, she’s the one fangirling.

Amy Schumer makes her return and takes a moment to sit down with Kim. Amy felt like she also learned some things from Kim and commends her for “kicking the door down.” It’s a really beautiful moment of women supporting women.

Khloe is continuing her press tour and heading to Ellen. She didn’t wake up in full glam post-SNL after party, but luckily her squad got her together. Even when her Skims were too long, they were able to take care of that fashion emergency too.

In one of the funniest moments of the show so far, Khloe says they’re trying to keep the engagement “hush-hush,” but soon follows it with, “but my mom did tell Ellen.” Ah, Hollywood. They briefly discuss the details of the engagement; quickly mentioning a beach and Scott’s feelings about the ordeal and then Khloe is on and playing games with Ellen.

Back at Kris’s office, she needs some advice from Khloe. Travis called Kris to tell her of his concerns about Kourtney’s fertility health potentially being a hurdle for the proposal. Her egg retrieval is supposed to be on the exact same day he wanted to propose, the 17th. Khloe says she will need to rest after that for sure, which really throws a wrench into these plans. Luckily, she comes up with a solution: hold the proposal in Calabasas.

The pair call Travis and try to relay the plan, but he is set on the beach scenery. Khloe explains their ways of planning are different by nature: he’s spontaneous, and they typically run by a “militant schedule.” She’s getting hives and she needs a plan… and a beta blocker, obviously.

One more call from Travis comes in and he relays the egg retrieval is pushed to Tuesday. Sunday was meant to be! These calls are consistently the sweetest exchanges, and Travis is proving to be a romantic! He texts his proposal speech to Kris and she reads it aloud. Kris cries again and Corey is perplexed, he’s never seen this much crying before. “You’re going to be dehydrated,” he remarks.

The whole family is getting together – including the Jenner sisters! Kylie has a car with a pink interior and we’re all jealous. They head to In-And-Out and as they’re about to order Kylie starts to feel nauseous- she’s pregnant. Thankfully, they pull over to dine and no ailment occurs. The sisters are Team Kravis and “love love.”

Just before the episode closes, we’re delivered one last bit of drama. They’re good like that, those Kardashians. The Jenner sisters are at the same exact point on the freeway as Travis and Kourtney. 33 minutes away. What if they see each other and ruin the surprise?! Uh oh. This could be bad, but I guess we’ll see next week… when Kravis gets engaged!

A new episode of The Kardashians drops every Thursday, only on Hulu.