Marvel Comics Panel Picks – An Asylum and an Emo Hero

Marvel Comics has created an expansive, incredible universe filled with some of the most iconic characters and beloved stories. There are countless pages of comics for fans to enjoy but every now and then, a single panel stands out in our memories. Whether it’s the incredible artwork, a major reveal or moment in a story or even just a really funny line from one of Marvel’s more comical characters, some comic panels just deserve to be recognized.

With that in mind, I want to take a look at some of my favorite comic panels. I will select one panel from a new Marvel comic as a “New Favorite” and one panel from an older comic as a “Classic Favorite” and provide some context as to why those two panels are so great. Sometimes I might get a little loose with what I consider a “panel,” because comics tend to play by their own rules. But at the end of the day, we’ll have two glimpses of two great Marvel comics, one old and one new.

So without further ado, here are my picks for this week’s top Marvel Comics panels:

Classic Favorite: “ Moon Knight #1” (2016)

Writer: Jeff Lemire

Artist: Greg Smallwood

The fourth episode of Moon Knight on Disney+ really blew people’s minds when it debuted last week. I wanted to go with this panel last Friday, but decided to hold off because spoilers. You’re welcome, internet. Anyway, did you know that crazy twist was actually based on a comic arc?

Jeff Lemire’s “Moon Knight” run really flipped the character on his head when he tried to tell us that none of his life, which fans had been reading about for decades, actually happened. Marc wakes up in an asylum and in this panel, a doctor tells him “it’s all been in your head.”

This was a mind-bending story arc and this panel perfectly summarizes it. Plus the sketch in his notebook is awesome and the notes are a nice touch. There were so many panels I could have chosen from this arc but this seemed like the best fit.

New Favorite: “Silk #4”

Writer: Emily Kim

Artist: Takeshi Miyazawa

It doesn’t take much for J. Jonah Jameson to be featured in my pick of the week, but when we find out he’s just learned the word “emo” about 15 years too late, that’s a safe bet to be my pick of the week. Especially when it comes after he tells Silk she’s being emo.

In this issue, Silk has been aged 60 years after a run-in with a witch. So naturally, if she’s going to seek advice from a friend, it’s going to be none other than the, um, experienced J. Jonah Jameson. Their entire interaction is fun, but this panel is clearly the best.

It’s also a good summary of the relationship between these two characters. If there’s one thing Triple J is known for, it’s hating Spider-Man. So it’s interesting to see him become so friendly with another Spider-person. And if I’m being honest, their friendship is kind of adorable.

You can check out “Silk #4” now.