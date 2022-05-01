What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – May 1st-7th

This week’s guide to what’s new in TV and streaming expands to include theatrical run films. Hot off the energy of CinemaCon, future editions of this weekly guide will include nationwide movie releases, with the latest from Marvel Studios giving a jump start to an exciting summer movie slate. Without further ado, here’s a look at all of the new and returning TV shows and movies that you can check out this week, both at home and on the big screen. But first, my top 5 picks of the week in the order they release.

Top 5 of the Week

I Love That for You When: Sunday, May 1st, at 8:30/7:30c on SHOWTIME What: A New comedy series from SNL alumn Vanessa Bayer about a girl who lands her dream job at a home shopping network, also starring Molly Shannon and Jenifer Lewis.

Holey Moley When: Tuesday, May 3rd, at 8/7c on ABC What: The Muppets join Season 4 of Stephen Curry’s hit miniature golf competition series, branded “Holey Moley: Fore-Ever.”

Star Trek : Strange New Worlds When: Thursday, May 5th on Paramount+ What: A prequel to the original Star Trek series that follows the adventures of Captain Pike and his crew aboard the USS Enterprise before Captain Kirk took the role.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness When: Friday, May 6th only in theaters. What: Marvel Studios’ second stand-alone Doctor Strange film pairs him up with Wanda Maximoff and America Chavez on a multiversal adventure.

To Mom (and Dad), With Love When: Friday, May 6th on Apple TV+ What: A new Peanuts holiday special themed to Mother’s Day.



Sunday, May 1st

New TV Shows

The Color of Care – Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR Oprah Winfrey hosts a personal look at racial inequities in America's healthcare system, and what needs to be done to change it.

Dunanville – Season 3 Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on FOX From Emmy Award winners Amy Poehler, Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully comes Season Three of DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a 15-year-old boy (voiced by Poehler), his family and friends. In the Season Three premiere, Duncan and his friends (Rashida Jones, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Betsy Sodaro) visit a Twitch star's private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity. Wiz Khalifa returns for another season as Duncan's teacher, Mr. Mitch. Duncan's family consists of mom Annie (also voiced by Poehler), his dad, Jack (Emmy winner Ty Burrell), 12-year-old sister Kimberly (Riki Lindhome), and five-year-old Jing (Joy Osmanski). Other Season Three stories include Duncan finding a knife and becoming the school's alpha; Jack getting jealous of Annie's "work husband"; Mr. Mitch is offered a promotion to Vice Principal, if he can pass a drug test; Duncan is traumatized when he accidentally sees his mom naked; Annie helps reform her no-good brother, Stan (returning guest star Jason Schwartzman), until he starts dating Annie's much older neighbor; and Duncan and Mia's first kiss.

The Fast History of… – Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – TV-PG The histories of anything from iconic brands like Nike, Domino's and Nintendo to the topics like the mob, UFOs and the secret lives of billionaires.

I Love That for You – Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on SHOWTIME Inspired by Vanessa Bayer's own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, I LOVE THAT FOR YOU centers on Joanna Gold (Bayer) who dreams of becoming a host at a home shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as "that cancer girl," she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie (Shannon), the charismatic star of the network, all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed. Lewis plays Patricia, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of the popular home shopping channel. Additional series regulars include Paul James (Soundtrack) as Jordan, a charming but dry stage manager; Ayden Mayeri (Homecoming) as Beth Ann, an ambitious insecure host; Matt Rogers (Haute Dog) as Darcy, the ingratiating right-hand man to Patricia; and Emmy nominee Punam Patel (Special) as Beena, an offbeat backstage producer. Johnno Wilson (Curb Your Enthusiasm) guest stars as Perry, a beloved host on the network with a popular cooking show.

Lost Cities of the Jungle – Special – 8/7c on Science – Documentary – TV-PG Archaeologists scan the uncharted jungles of Southeast Asia to uncover the rise and fall of the medieval Khmer Empire.

The Love Boat: Happily Ever After – Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR Forty-five years after it first sailed into living rooms and made Saturday night TV synonymous with romance, camp and high-seas hijinks, The Love Boat still inspires a surprisingly fierce nostalgia that just won't quit.

Naked and Afraid XL – Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they'll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?

Nomad with Carlton McCoy – Series Premiere – 10/9c on CNN – Documentary – NR Sommelier, entrepreneur and CEO Carlton McCoy showcases how music, food, fashion and culture make people unique.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Kandi Burruss is as driven as ever with ambitions to dominate music, Broadway, film, and television. Kandi's son, Ace, has plans to follow in his mother's footsteps and begins to act alongside Kandi. At home, Todd and Mama Joyce reignite old battles surrounding estate plans for the family and their future success. Kenya Moore's confidence shines bright after a whirlwind season dancing with the stars in Los Angeles and spending time in Turks & Caicos. Raising daughter Brooklyn is her top priority, but she still finds time to focus on her business as her haircare line reaches new heights. Despite making peace last season, tensions rise between Kenya and Marlo, and with years of history, the two may never be able to see eye-to-eye. Shereé Whitfield is back and Chateau Shereé is complete! After years of anticipation, SHE by Shereé finally launches and the long-awaited Spring/Summer joggers hit the marketplace. Her old flame Tyrone is back in the picture, but with a complicated past, the rekindling of their relationship doesn't run according to plan. Marlo Hampton doesn't a miss a beat when it comes to fashion, but finds herself with a full plate as she balances raising her nephews while facing the family's hard times and growing pains. Her business, Lé Archive, is expanding, but not all the ladies are buying what she's selling. Marlo and Kandi's relationship is in question after an altercation goes below the belt. Back for her sophomore season, Drew Sidora returns with a major glow-up and new acting gigs and business ventures in the works. From broken trust and questionable assistants, Drew and her husband, Ralph, confront the strains in their relationship head-on through couples counseling. Joining the cast this season is Sanya Richards-Ross, a mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist. Focused on expanding her professional ventures while still prioritizing her family, Sanya and her husband contemplate if the time is right to have another child. With live-in parents, her family and Jamaican upbringing is at the forefront of her life. This season, Sanya brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway.

Masterpiece: Ridley Road – Series Premiere – 9/8c on PBS Summer 1962: London is swinging with new music, hip fashions, and an irresistible hedonistic spirit. It's also seething with antisemitic violence incited by homegrown neo-Nazis. MASTERPIECE presents a riveting four-episode drama set in this colorful but tumultuous time on Ridley Road, based on Jo Bloom's acclaimed novel. Inspired by true events, Ridley Road stars newcomer Agnes O'Casey as Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish hairdresser who fits right into London's mod scene, while secretly infiltrating the British neo-Nazi hierarchy on behalf of Jewish antifascists, Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan, the real-life leader of Britain's post-World War II Nazi movement, and Tom Varey as Jack, Vivien's true love.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Travel – NR Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country's regional cuisines.

Ten Percent – Series Premiere – 10/9c on BBC America – Comedy – NR The series takes place at a London talent agency where agents scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat after the sudden death of their founder.

Vice – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME Known for delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and more, VICE returns with a new slate of groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents, taking on a range of issues from police brutality in Nigeria to the continued shockwaves of President Trump's foreign policy in Iran and Yemen. And in the U.S., VICE will continue its fearless exploration of the racial reckoning underway in the country.Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the globe. The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Isobel Yeung, Gianna Toboni, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Hind Hassan, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, and Seb Walker.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? – Series Premiere – 10/9c on E! – Reality – TV-14 Hit comedian, podcast host and roastmaster Nikki Glaser is getting a major wake-up call as new life events take her back to her roots in her hometown of St. Louis. Unfiltered, relatable and unapologetically herself, Nikki navigates friends, family and romance as a homegrown local celebrity. Uprooted from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle, Nikki returns to St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. In the midst of her chaotic move, she leans heavily on parents Julie and EJ Glaser, childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson, platonic roommate Andrew Collin and even ex-boyfriend Chris Convy. As a big fish in a small pond, Nikki also experiences a comedy of errors as she struggles to find love. Despite being back home, her focus is still sharp as she continues to hustle more than ever to make sure her star stays on the rise. She's testing out the waters as a musician and often ropes her family into her professional sphere, sometimes to their joy or embarrassment. Though her career is at a high, Nikki stays grounded by her friends and family who still see her as just Nikki from St. Louis.

Ziwe – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on SHOWTIME Writer, comedian and performer Ziwe brings her singular, riotously funny, no-holds-barred brand to SHOWTIME with her new eponymous late-night variety show, ZIWE. The series starring and executive produced by Ziwe (DESUS & MERO, OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT), features interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches and more – including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on

New Movies

Aloha With Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Gemma, a big city architect, flies to Hawaii to handle the estate of her late Aunt but at her Aunt's request, she must first renovate the house.

Stalker – 9/8c on TV One – NR A well-known Hollywood actress is suddenly tormented by a stalker. Her sister and high school boyfriend try to figure out who is tormenting her.

– 9/8c on TV One – NR

Monday, May 2nd

New TV Shows

Elizabeth – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR Chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II, including interviews from prime ministers, close friends, royal household members and special advisers who know her best.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Reality – NR GRAMMY Award-winning producer, rapper and DJ, Lil Jon, is ready to reveal his passion for home renovation in a new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, a fan favorite from DIY Network's Mega Dens, Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. His undaunted team can take Lil Jon's creative vision—to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered—and make it a reality.

Murder in the Heartland – Season 4 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Murder in the Heartland tells both the story of a murder in a small town as well as how the lives of the people close to it were forever transformed in unexpected ways. The townspeople not only become our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea – and onto land. With new rides and new friends, they are prepared to protect any habitats and animals at risk on land or under the water.

Signora Volpe – Series Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV Top British spy Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox, Silent Witness ) is in Italy for her niece's wedding when the groom goes missing, leaving a dead body behind him. Sylvia solves the mystery and falls in love – with Italy, and with a crumbling old house on a hillside. Disillusioned with her job and longing to reconnect with her family, Sylvia decides to stay on and start a new life in the little town of Panicale. But trouble has a habit of seeking Sylvia out and she finds herself tackling a fresh mystery every week – and in the process, becoming increasingly close to handsome local cop Giovanni Riva (Giovanni Cerfiera, American Crime Story : Assassination of Gianni Versace .) Co-starring Tara Fitzgerald ( Game of Thrones, Belgravia ).

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, May 3rd

New TV Shows

The Chase – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on ABC Three new Chasers – Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen — join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as Sara Haines hosts the game. In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don't let their good natures fool you – Victoria Groce, "The Queen" of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants; while Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game. Lastly, Buzzy "The Stunner" Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others … he doesn't like to lose.

Holey Moley – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC Season four of everyone's favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when the Muppets favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – TV-PG For the first time ever

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – TV-PG Who Do You Believe? – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ABC The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there’s no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: “Who Do You Believe?”

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive – Streaming on Netflix Following free diver Johanna Nordblad as she attempts to break the world record for distance travelled under ice with one breath.

– Streaming on Showtime 1958 – Streaming on Netflix The true story behind the iconic Selamat Hari Raya song (Eid Fitr song) written backstage at Jalan Ampas Studio in April 1958, by the legendary P. Ramlee and Jamil Sulong during a variety show which they had organised to collect funds for fellow performers and friends who had lost their jobs at the studio.

– Streaming on Spring Awakening: Those You've Known – 9/8c on HBO Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, an HBO Documentary Film directed by Michael John Warren and produced by RadicalMedia (HBO’s “David Byrne’s American Utopia”) is an emotional, star-studded tribute to the Tony-winning Broadway run of “Spring Awakening.” Fifteen years after the smash run, the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night-only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Chronicling their whirlwind journey back to the stage, the film follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, sharing the show’s underdog origins, its path to Tony glory, the universal themes of teenage repression and angst, and the unconventional love story of breakout stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele. The documentary pulls back the curtain to showcase the reunited original cast and creative team at rehearsals, in their homes and backstage. The film features electrifying performances from the reunion concert in November 2021, newly filmed interviews, candid archival video and photographs, as well as performance footage from the original 2006 show that went on to sweep the Tonys, winning eight awards, including Best Musical. “Spring Awakening” forever changed the lives of the mostly unknown teenage cast and inspired a generation of fans by laying bare taboo issues of teen love, abortion, abuse, sexual identity, and suicide in an unapologetic, edgy rock opera set in the 1890s.

– 9/8c on

Wednesday, May 4th

New TV Shows

The Circle – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Circle is back for Season 4, and we’re turning the heat up higher than ever! What else would anyone expect from the spiciest season yet? More catfishing, more drama, more money and surprises await as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. The Circle is hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau. Starting May 4, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, continuing on May 11, 18 and the finale on May 25.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Special – Streaming on Disney+ "Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.

– Special – Streaming on El Marginal – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Pastor and Diosito, separated after their frustrated attempt to escape, confront new dangers and challenges to their survival. One was locked up, the other went searching for a place outside the walls, and both had to face the consequences of their actions and repair the damage of the past. Meanwhile, inside Puente Viejo, the power struggles continue. Borges, James and Bardo are heading for a brutal settling of accounts with César and Sub21. All under the watchful eye of the “renewed” director, Sergio Antín.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Gorgona: Snake Prison Island – Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-PG Gorgona, a remote Colombian island, has a dark secret. It’s a natural fortress, surrounded by shark-infested seas, blanketed in impenetrable jungle and teaming with deadly snakes. For that reason it was chosen by the Colombian government as the site of a high security prison, Colombia’s own Alcatraz. In 1959 it began housing the nation’s most notorious criminals. It was modelled on Nazi concentration camps and claims of human rights abuse were rife. Murders within its walls were common. For twenty-five years it was a living hell for the two and a half thousand inmates who did time there. Today, 30 years after the prison was abandoned, the deadly threats are still there, but now protected as part of a national park. The jungle is slowly reclaiming the prison ruins. In its heyday, prisoners must have dreamt of escape from the dreadful place, though few were ever successful. If they had managed to get past the guards and scaled the prison walls they would have faced one natural danger after another, from venomous snakes, to caiman and even tropical diseases. Even if they made it to the coast, they would have to overcome the perils of the shallows, the haunt of tiger sharks, and further offshore the boat-wrecking, razor-sharp, coral reef. But to imagine their fearful journey could lead to an exploration of a remarkable island teaming with spectacular wildlife. Through the eyes a convict on the run we see capuchins monkeys that might have lead the escapee to fresh fruit, a fer-de-lance, the continent’s most dangerous snake, a huge boa hunting rats that scurry behind prison walls, sea birds that would have provoked envy with their effortless ability to glide away from the island. The story of snakes, crabs, frogs, sloths and monkeys, is the real story of life on Gorgona, the snake prison island.

– Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-PG Meltdown: Three Mile Island – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) comes a gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. Meltdown tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history. Meltdown.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Save My Skin – Season 3 Spring Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Dr Emma Craythorne and a team of experts work together to collectively solve complex skin cases. At the clinic we meet the people whose lives are dramatically impeded by a devastating skin condition. Trapped in their homes, too embarrassed to go out, unable to start relationships, get a job or interact socially.

– Season 3 Spring Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 See No Evil – Season 8 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 See No Evil pieces together the truth when shocking surveillance footage reveals breakthrough clues to solve a murder.

– Season 8 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Summertime – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Another summer has finally arrived on the Romagna Riviera: Summer seems ready to live the new season with the thoughtlessness she has never had, Dario receives an offer he can’t refuse, Sofia returns with the fear of now being a stranger to her friends, and Ale is thorn by deep feelings of guilt. In these new episodes, Summer, Ale, Dario, Sofia, Edo and Blue will take a further step towards discovering themselves, their dreams and aspirations. Their friendship and the arrival of new people within the group will lead them to understand something important about themselves and their future. And in their growth path, besides reaching a wider emotional spectrum, they will learn that – at times – truly loving someone can also mean losing a part of oneself.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

40 Years Young – Streaming on Netflix After learning a bitter truth, a chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a culinary competition in Cancún to reignite his zest for life.

– Streaming on

Thursday, May 5th

New TV Shows

Blood Sisters – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This dramatic thriller tells the story of two friends, Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola, however, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side – Kola is a physically abusive and controlling fiancé. Despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. On the day of the traditional engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes, unintentionally setting off a catastrophic series of events, finding both women on the run.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Clark – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The fictional drama series Clark follows the man behind the expression “The Stockholm syndrome” on his life journey as he fooled all of Sweden to fall in love with him, despite several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies. Based on the truths and lies revealed in Clark Olofsson’s autobiography and directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the series provides a fictional take on one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Dry – Series Premiere – Streaming on BritBox – Mystery – NR Shiv Sheridan returns to Dublin after years of partying in London, sober and full of good intentions – but being back with her family makes staying on 'the dry' much harder than she expected. As Shiv tries to navigate this new phase of her life, so must her family…and they all have issues they don't want to face.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on BritBox – Mystery – NR Girs5eva – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Las Bravas FC – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Roberto Casas, the best soccer player in Mexico and the world, will face his greatest challenge, making the Las Bravas team champion.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Pentaverate – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Porter – Series Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Drama – TV-MA The Porter follows the journeys of characters who hustle, dream, cross borders and pursue their ambitions in the fight for liberation – on and off the railways that cross North America. It is a story of empowerment that highlights the moment when railway workers from both Canada and the United States join together to give birth to the world’s first Black union.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Drama – TV-MA Queen Stars Brazil – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max In this reality competition series from Brazil, twenty show-stopping queens battle it out for a spot in the country's newest pop drag trio.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Selling Sunset (Reunion Special) – Special – Streaming on Netflix The stars of Season 5 reunite for the first reunion special in Selling Sunset history, hosted by Tan France.

– Special – Streaming on The Staircase – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Based on a true story, THE STAIRCASE explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Star Trek : Strange New Worlds – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Taste of the Border – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Chef Claudia Sandoval traverses the US-Mexico border, exploring the diverse culinary landscape of often-overlooked border towns. Having grown up along the border herself, Claudia is uniquely suited to highlight the delicious and surprising food delighting locals and visitors, as she eats her way through a food road map and explores some of these towns. From San Diego, California, to South Padre Island, Texas, Claudia discovers how the food from each town showcases a blending of flavors and cultures from the US and Mexico as well as other unexpected influences.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Wild Babies – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Lush cinematography, sweeping vistas — and adorable animals in their natural habitats. Their brave journey toward adulthood is the ultimate adventure.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Friday, May 6th

New TV Shows

The Big Conn – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Eric C. Conn was a lawyer living a little too large in eastern Kentucky… until two whistleblowers realized he was at the center of government fraud worth over half a billion dollars, one of the largest in US history. And that was just the beginning.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bosch: Legacy – Series Premiere – Streaming on IMDb TV – Drama – NR Harry Bosch embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with onetime enemy, Honey Chandler.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on IMDb TV – Drama – NR Entre Nos: Carmen & Alfred – Special – Streaming on HBO Max Carmen Morales and Alfred Robles offer their peculiar advice on Latinidad, family and relationships. Get ready for the most uproarious history lesson ever, outlandish ideas for your next funeral and questionable dating tips. Performed in front of a live audience in New York’s Chelsea Music Hall.

– Special – Streaming on The Great Soul Food Cook-Off – Series Premiere – 10/9c on OWN A cooking competition spotlighting eight chefs going head to head with challenges designed to highlight the past and present of Black food in America.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Love Match Atlanta – Series Prmeiere – 10/9c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Bravo's newest series, “Love Match Atlanta,” gives a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of five of Atlanta’s hottest matchmakers. The docuseries takes viewers inside the competitive and drama-filled social scene of Atlanta’s exclusive matchmaking industry. The cast includes Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon, Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore and Shae Primus. Each of the matchmakers, who are both friends and frenemies, use their distinct methodology, charm and skill while competing for the hearts and dollars of Black Atlanta’s most eligible singles. Celebrating the business of Black love, the series follows these highly sought-after matchmakers as they work to outmaneuver their competitors. These professionals balance the drama in their own lives as they hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship and willing to pay top dollar.

– Series Prmeiere – 10/9c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Mind for Design – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn creates breathtaking spaces with an eclectic-yet-distinctive style. Along with his skilled design team, Brian tackles decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Mystery Science Theater 3000 – Season 13 Premiere – Streaming on The Gizmoplex – Comedy – TV-14 This year, not one but three hosts – Jonah Heston, Emily Connor, and original host Joel Robinson – will be forced to endure some of the cheesiest movies ever to appear on MST3K, including our first-ever Halloween special, our first-ever 3D movie, and a holiday special finale so big it’ll take all three hosts to riff it.

– Season 13 Premiere – Streaming on The Gizmoplex – Comedy – TV-14 The Sound of Magic – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A touching drama about Yoon Ah-yi, a girl who had to grow up too fast, and Rieul, a mysterious magician who — although grown up — wants to remain as a kid.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Tehran – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ An espionage thriller from “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on To Mom (and Dad), With Love – Special – Streaming on Apple TV+ Mother’s Day is almost here, and everyone in the Peanuts gang is excited, except for Peppermint Patty. For her, it’s a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. But good pal Marcie helps Peppermint Patty see that families come in all shapes and sizes. Snoopy also tags along as Woodstock tries to find his mom.

– Special – Streaming on The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video From Nathalie Bibeau, the director of The Walrus and the Whistleblower, the Amazon Original docuseries dives deep into the elaborate and controversial sting operation that was designed to investigate a suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Beverly Lynn Smith—but only ended up raising more questions—and a search for justice that spans decades. Beverly Lynn Smith lived in a rustic farmhouse in the industrial community of Oshawa, Ontario with her husband and 10-month-old baby. On December 9, 1974, she was murdered in the kitchen of her home. Alan Smith (no relation to Beverly Lynn Smith), has been a central character in the investigation since the night of the murder almost 50 years ago. By 2007, the case had gone cold, until the results of a polygraph test raised suspicions, and Smith became a key person of interest—and the target of a controversial police investigation. Through all the twists and turns, Smith has always maintained his innocence.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Welcome to Eden – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Are you happy? With this question Zoa and four young, attractive and social media active boys and girls are invited to the most exclusive party in history, set in a secret island and organized by the brand of a new drink. What starts as an exciting adventure will soon turn into the trip of their lives. But paradise is not really what it seems… Welcome to Eden.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Wilds – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what's happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys – who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Along for the Ride – Streaming on Netflix It’s Auden’s last summer before college and she’s spending it in picturesque Colby Beach. While other teens party in the sun, loner Auden spends her time roaming the streets after everyone else is asleep. Everything changes when she meets Eli, a charming and mysterious fellow insomniac. On their nightly adventures, Eli challenges Auden to a quest to live out all her childhood dreams. Their connection pushes them to confront why they've been content living life in the shadows as they begin to show each other how to live life to the fullest. Based on the novel by Sarah Dessen, ALONG FOR THE RIDE is directed and written by Sofia Alvarez and stars Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli as Auden and Eli. The film also stars Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney and Andie MacDowell.

– Streaming on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Exclusively in Theaters Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

– Marmaduke – Streaming on Netflix Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?

– Streaming on Mommy's Little Star – 8/7c on LMN – NR Follows 12-year-old Olivia, who becomes a social media star in order to impress her mother, but her mom's new boyfriend intends more than just help manage her career, and throws her into a world of betrayal, jealousy, and even murder.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Sheryl – 9/8c on SHOWTIME An intimate story of song and sacrifice about musical icon Sheryl Crow. Director Amy Scott navigates Crow’s seminal yet hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame – before harnessing the power of her gift. SHERYL is told through present-day interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes verité on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and interviews with close allies Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others. Crow’s early gift of music and dedication to songwriting set her on an unapologetic path to perfection – which ultimately became both a blessing and a curse to overcome.

– 9/8c on The Takedown – Streaming on Netflix Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

– Streaming on Thar – Streaming on Netflix A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger's grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town.

– Streaming on The Twin – Streaming on Shudder Following the aftermath

– Streaming on

Saturday, May 7th

New TV Shows

Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Affairs sometimes turn deadly for couples.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Murdered by Morning – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Oxygen – True-Crime – TV-PG “Murdered by Morning” will showcase stories where individuals are unaware that the night will be their last. Each episode will follow the true story of a victim whose night took an unexpected turn, resulting in a horrific homicide. By examining each case step-by-step, the series will comb through numerous suspects until the killer is eventually caught.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Oxygen – True-Crime – TV-PG Warming Up to You – 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G A fitness expert must get a movie star into shape before shooting his next film. Starring Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Caitlin Stryker and Latonya Williams.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – TV-G

New Movies

Bound by Blackmail – 8/7c on Lifetime Introduced to a self-improvement program called Initiative by an old friend, a woman finds that Initiative is littered with terrifying secrets that keep its all-female members trapped with no escape. She must investigate Initiative and bring it down before they can fatally stop her. Jade Harlow, Diora Baird, Taylor Blackwell, Monroe Cline, Tom Parker, and Coby Ryan McLaughlin star.

– 8/7c on Secret Lives of Housewives – 10/9c on Lifetime When a married woman finds out that her young almost-lover has died, she is devastated, but must hide her grief from her husband. Later, it turns out she was not the dead young man's only lover, as the list of suspects in her small town grows.

– 10/9c on

