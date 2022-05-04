Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 100: May 100 Episodes Be With You with Bethany Carboneau and David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #100: May 100 Episodes Be With You with Bethany Carboneau and David Murto

Date: May 4th, 2022 (recorded May 2nd)

“Who’s the Bossk?” celebrates its 100th episode by returning to its roots and having a fun chat about the future of Star Wars in host Mike Celestino’s living room (AKA Echo Base) with recurring guest David Murto. Plus, David’s wife Bethany Carboneau makes her first appearance on the show to answer the 5 Star Wars Questions, this week’s Star Wars headlines, two surprise segments, and no less than three musical moments! It’s a spectacular so big we couldn’t fit George Lucas in as a guest even if he wanted to be one.

