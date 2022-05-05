TV Recap: “The Kardashians” – Season 1, Episode 4

Take a deep breath. “The Kardashians” are back with a new episode and we will see a Kravis engagement. Hopefully, The Met Gala appearances were able to hold you over.

Previously on “The Kardashians,” they were super worried about Kylie and Kendall running into Travis and Kourtney on the highway. This Santa Barbara commute cannot ruin the surprise, so Kendall and Kylie pull over for ten minutes to avoid crossing paths with the engaged couple to be.

Kourtney’s larger posse of friends and family are on their way, but Kourtney believes it's only her and Travis in Santa Barbara for their weekend getaway. Travis’s kids are joining to see the occasion, while Kourtney’s are staying back. Kris isn’t sure how Kourtney will want the kids to learn of the news and wonders how they will even process their mom getting engaged. She feels they are too young to be in attendance.

At the Rosewood Miramar Hotel, the place is decked out with red roses. There’s a sneak peek at the engagement site being prepared with the same decor; alluding to the viral image of Travis proposing to Kourtney surrounded by a slightly gothic display of red roses.

Kris is, once again, unable to stop crying about the engagement as she retells the story to some of their family-friends in attendance and explains she just loves the respect Travis has for the late Robert Kardashian. Kim says, “I know this shouldn’t be the focus tonight, but Scott is going to lose his f***ing mind.” The group is all in agreement, but argue he had years to straighten their relationship out. Adding a husband to the mix for Kourt is going to be a whole new dynamic for Scott to navigate and no one is looking forward to that aspect of the engagement.

Kris says she thinks the pair is also on the “fast-track'' to get married and Kim agrees: they were already signed up to try and have a baby together. “To me a baby, you’re stuck for life – marriages come and go. No offense guys, take it from me,” Kim laughs, “Hopefully there’s one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm.”

Tristan and Khloe arrive at the hotel and in a confessional, Khloe unveils their new relationship status: together. He’s put a lot of effort in, and it’s so much more fun to have him around. “When we broke up, I learned how well we got along,” she shares her optimism.

When the Jenner sisters arrive, the whole family sits down with Travis’ kids. “I want to introduce you to your new brothers and sisters,” Kris declares. There’s a beat of silence, until Khloe chimes in, “They’re our nieces and nephews!” Ah, sometimes this show is just too good. The Kardashian and Barker family blend in nicely together. Travis’ kids are on the younger side, but they have some style too!

There’s only a few minutes left until sunset at 6:16 PM so the whole, blended family heads inside to hide. The pair should be on their way, although there are a few worried murmurs about the chances of Travis forgetting the ring. The subject of the kids and Scott comes up again and the Kardashian-Jenner side of the room seems a bit melancholy. “He’s going to call me,” Khloe shares. She thinks he will be upset at her, but emphasizes that there was nothing else anyone in the family could do.

And suddenly, we’re on the beach with the couple of the hour. Kravis walks through the massive bed of roses, decked out in head-to-toe black and the monumental proposal occurs. It’s an intimate moment, caught on camera of the two PDA-machines taking the next step in their relationship. This is one of the first proposals I can remember where both parties were wearing sunnies.

When Kris receives confirmation of the “yes,” Kris plans their not-a-surprise-party surprise. Newly engaged Kravis turns the corner to a sea of people they love waiting to celebrate with them. The ring is stunning and Kourtney is giddy (as much as Kourtney Kardashian can be). She had no idea about the engagement and thought they were just going to watch “True Romance.” Travis says he could barely speak while trying to get his proposal speech out.

Kris holds Kourtney and shares just how moved she has been by Travis’ whole process getting ready for the day and says she is so happy for her. As they break, she tries to continue to talk to the pair, but… “Okay, you can stop kissing for a second,” Kris sighs. The sentiment is said, but perhaps not heard because Kravis continues snogging throughout the evening.

Moving to the dinner table, the Kardashian sisters talk about Kendall Jenner’s superhuman strength when it comes to arm wrestling. A challenge is made at the table: Who thinks they can beat Kendall? Landon Barker throws his hat in the ring. In the end, it’s a tie.

Travis calls his dad to let him know about the engagement. He shares a story to the table that his dad, upon his first meeting of Kourtney, called Travis and said that she reminds him of Travis’ late-mother. Now that Travis’s end is all informed, Kourtney asks, “How do I tell my kids? I feel like I need to tell them now.” She decides to call them on the phone with Auntie Kim by her side. Penelope answers, cries, and hangs up. Even though she loves Travis, it’s a big change and she’s not taking it well. After calling Reign (who also has a phone..?), Kourtney shares that she wishes her kids were there and able to feel more included in the decision and surprise.

When trying to connect with Mason, he does not pick up. Khloe and Kendall join in the room and Khloe mentions Scott knows and said, “You guys are going to kick me out now. I’m not involved in the family. Why weren’t my kids there?” Kourtney starts to think not having the kids there was probably a bad idea. However, the sisters stand by their decision. Khloe thinks P’s reaction is okay and once she understands she won’t have to pick a parent, she’ll feel much better.

Kourtney says she believes Scott needs to give Travis and her new relationship his full support in order to get the kids feeling safe with the situation. Kendall asks Kourtney if she has any sympathy for Scott; she immediately says yes, but Kendall argues, “It doesn’t feel like you do as an outsider.” When Kim says he’s had some time to get over it, Kendall presses on, “But it’s always going to sting.”

Kourtney takes it all in, but wants to celebrate her engagement,be in the moment, and not talk about Scott. She heads to the glam-team that her sisters set up. Her friend Simon joins the conversation and shares that he never pinned her as a person to think about getting married. Kourtney says she couldn’t even imagine what the ring would look like because she never thought about it. “That's why our wedding is going to be he and I,” she laughs although Simon dismisses the idea. (Could this be a confirmation of their vows taken in Vegas? Maybe.)

Dessert is served (and maybe unserved a la continuity error?) and Kris starts a toast and then opens the opportunity up to Travis’s kids. Landon Barker takes on the task and says he’s never seen his dad happier. He knows they’re going to be together for a long time. And at that, Khloe declares his speech the best of the night. Before the evening closes, Kris shares her last sentiment to the confessional and the newly engaged couple: “Get a room.”

Khloe and Kim visit a ranch where North made her first music video debut with her dad, and more importantly, where the “creepin” Kim meme was formed. Kim recreates it all in good humor and then the pair continue their jaunt. Kim brings up the subject of Tristan’s efforts and commends him for working so hard. “I’m not just believing everything he’s telling me, he’s showing me,” Khloe says.

She turns the conversation over to Kim about Kanye. Kim says he walked out of SNL during the middle of her monologue and they haven’t spoken since. He isn’t thrilled she used the word “divorced,” and thinks she should’ve used the term “filed.” Additionally, he didn’t like that she only called him a “rapper” because he’s “so much more.” She seems a bit confused by his reaction as she thought everyone was ready to take a joke, but apparently not. Kim mentions that she has sat through many of his artistic endeavors that have been a bit uncomfortable for her, but she believed it was something she did because she was supporting her partner. Khloe alludes to his various “stances” that he was public about that may not align with Kim’s, but reiterates Kim stood by him.

The pair say he’s used to getting what he wants, but that’s over on Kim’s end. She wants a good relationship with Ye because they have four kids together. After SNL, Kim realized she needs to focus on the bar and “get new energy.” The two sisters race to the top of the hill.

Next up, we’re visiting Scott’s along with Khloe. She comes bearing gifts of junk food for Scott, but he emphasizes, “It’s not like somebody died!” As Khloe cleans up the new dog’s accident on the floor, Scott playfully hits on her. He jokes now that Kourtney is engaged, maybe they… “We’re still brother and sister,” Khloe ends it. “I was going to go for Kim anyways,” he says.

Overall, Scott seems to be composed and together about the whole ordeal. He notes that if Kourt got engaged at another time his life may have “been over.” However, he is just relieved she’s happy and “taken care of.” He then moves into snarkier commentary, and Khloe is a bit annoyed, “He’s acting out.”

Scott is adamant that the kids should’ve been invited to the engagement and questions whether or not they’ll even be invited to the wedding. This, of course, is ridiculous. Khloe tells him they obviously will be invited, however, shares that Kourtney may not even have people attending her day of “I-dos”. In the final moments of their conversation, Scott says he doesn’t want to lose out on the family dynamics, especially with the kids and his friendship with the other sisters. Khloe says Kourt and Scott need to talk and find their “new normal.”

Khloe calls Kourtney right after she exits the house, and pulls over for the important chat. She tells Kourt that she needs to talk to Scott and figure things out, although Kourtney doesn’t really understand why. Travis and Kourtney talked to the kids and ironed everything out, so that at least, is smooth sailing. Kourtney knows that things have to be figured out between her and Scott because the kids can feel the tension.

That Tuesday, Kourt and Travis drive (by tour bus) to the egg retrieval appointment. In matching skeleton sweats, they think about how much of a blessing it is to be in this place, with this doctor. The doctor takes a look at Kourtney’s ovaries and after a few older follicles, he says, “Oh my gosh I am happy!” and shows the couple one good follicle. “You can have many babies from one follicle,” he explains. Travis is elated.

Kourtney is a bit nervous about being put under anesthesia, but first they gotta get Travis’ sample. In one of the most interesting exchanges of reality tv history, Kourt and Travis ask quite the batch of questions to the nurse onsite about retrieving the sample. This nurse should win a medal of recognition for her service, or maybe an Emmy.

After they retrieve the egg, they will make an embryo which takes 6 days, test the embryo, then finally implant the embryo. Hopefully, the outcome will result in a pregnancy and the first Kardashian X Barker babe!

A new episode of The Kardashians drops every Thursday, only on Hulu.