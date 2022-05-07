Bob Chapek Speaks on His College Experience, Building a Culture of Acceptance and More During Indiana University Undergraduate Ceremony

Disney CEO and Indiana University alum Bob Chapek spoke today at the school’s undergraduate ceremony as the commencement speaker. Chapek talked about his college experience at Indiana, how this new graduating class can help change the world through social media and more.

Chapek, who graduated from IU in 1981 with a degree in microbiology, opened up his speech crediting the school for changing the way he thinks and for allowing him to meet the love of his life. He then went on to tell the audience about his hometown, Hammond, Indiana. He talked about how the small town bred a culture that left little room for big aspirations, but that Disney actually led him to seek a life outside of Hammond.

“I personally knew that I wanted something different, and I knew because there was one thing we did as a family every year, that I know something had to happen,” Chapek said. “And that thing was our annual visit to Walt Disney World.”

Chapek would go on to mistakenly refer to Walt Disney World as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” which of course would actually be Disneyland in California. Still, Chapek explained that this experience pushed him to look for something bigger and led him to Indiana University.

“So when my dad pointed the hood of our old Chevy down I-65, to drop me off in Bloomington, my mind was made up,” Chapek said. “IU was my ticket to a new life.”

Chapek would go on to explain that he was ill prepared for his college experience but willed his way to success during his time at the university.

“I was kind of desperate. Desperate to demonstrate my worthiness and desperate not to waste a dime of my parents’ money on a school that was frankly testing my limits at the time,” Chapek said. “But that desperation turned to determination and my dream of defying expectations and the odds took over. And just like Iron Man draws his energy from that Arc Reactor, I get a thump from my drive to prove myself every single day.”

Chapek then turned to the state of our world and country today and urged the next generation to turn the tide in this age of social media.

“Division is now the defining feature in our imperfect but extraordinary country. Social media gives everybody an outlet for expression but somehow, adding voices hasn’t expanded understanding,” Chapek said. “Rather the national conversation has been twisted to further divide people, to send them to their separate corners and to prevent us from finding common ground. Cynicism is driving disengagement and, most tragically, suppressing the most critical of human traits: empathy.”

“Around the world, the situation is no more encouraging,” Chapek continued. “But my ask of you is to look beyond the despair and apathy to be the generation that turns the tide. You can spark the regeneration of our civic culture. And if you think it’s impossible, I promise you it can be done.”

Chapek then wrapped things up by getting back to Disney and explaining that the company is trying to cultivate that culture of acceptance that he is urging these graduates to promote.

“For many people, Disney represents some of that common ground that brings us all together and it’s one of the reasons I’m so proud to lead this fine company,” he said. “We believe in acceptance and we believe in a welcoming spirit. And when guests walk through our gates, the points of division just seem to evaporate away. In fact, the biggest disagreements our guests generally have is arguing whether Splash, Thunder or Space is the best mountain.”

“People feel the way they do about Disney because of the stories that we tell. Stories that connect on a deep emotional level,” he continued. “And the fact that we can tell stories that resonate across political, geographic, economic and seemingly every other division out there, gives me hope about our dilemma. There’s still more that unites us than divides, so go out and find those connection points and bring this world together.”