Height Requirements for Each Attraction at LEGOLAND Florida

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at LEGOLAND Florida.
Any Height:
- LEGO NINJAGO The Ride
30 Inches or Taller:
- Kid Power Towers
- Lost Kingdom Adventure
34 Inches or Taller:
- NFPA Rescue Academy
- Safari Trek
36 Inches or Taller:
- Challenge
- Beetle Bounce
- Royal Joust
- Technicycle
40 Inches or Taller:
- THE LEGO MOVIE Masters of Flight
- Unikitty’s Disco Drop
- The Dragon
- Joker Soaker
42 Inches or Taller:
- The Great LEGO Race
- Twin Chasers
- Coastersaurus
44 Inches or Taller:
- Flying School
48 Inches or Taller:
- Mia's Riding Adventure
52 Inches or Taller:
- AQUAZONE Wave Racers
About Legoland:
- Before Legoland, this property was Cypress Gardens, which was Florida’s first theme park and was created in 1936.
- It was based on an idea from Dick Pope Sr. and his wife, Julie.
- Originally, the gardens had 8,000 different flowers from over 90 different countries.
- The park and gardens were the setting for many movies.
- They struggled to keep up with larger theme parks in the Central Florida area and closed in 2009.
- In 2010, Merlin Entertainment, the parent company of Legoland, bought the 150-acre property for 22 million dollars.
- Since much of the infrastructure was already in place, it didn’t take long to change into Legoland.
- Legoland Florida officially opened on October 15th, 2011.