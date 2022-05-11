Height Requirements for Each Attraction at LEGOLAND Florida

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at LEGOLAND Florida.

Any Height:

LEGO NINJAGO The Ride

30 Inches or Taller:

Kid Power Towers

Lost Kingdom Adventure

34 Inches or Taller:

NFPA Rescue Academy

Safari Trek

36 Inches or Taller:

Challenge

Beetle Bounce

Royal Joust

Technicycle

40 Inches or Taller:

THE LEGO MOVIE Masters of Flight

Unikitty’s Disco Drop

The Dragon

Joker Soaker

42 Inches or Taller:

The Great LEGO Race

Twin Chasers

Coastersaurus

44 Inches or Taller:

Flying School

48 Inches or Taller:

Mia's Riding Adventure

52 Inches or Taller:

AQUAZONE Wave Racers

