Height Requirements for Each Attraction at LEGOLAND Florida

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at LEGOLAND Florida.

Any Height:

  • LEGO NINJAGO The Ride

30 Inches or Taller:

  • Kid Power Towers
  • Lost Kingdom Adventure

34 Inches or Taller:

  • NFPA Rescue Academy
  • Safari Trek

36 Inches or Taller:

  • Challenge
  • Beetle Bounce
  • Royal Joust
  • Technicycle

40 Inches or Taller:

  • THE LEGO MOVIE Masters of Flight
  • Unikitty’s Disco Drop
  • The Dragon
  • Joker Soaker

42 Inches or Taller:

  • The Great LEGO Race
  • Twin Chasers
  • Coastersaurus

44 Inches or Taller:

  • Flying School

48 Inches or Taller:

  • Mia's Riding Adventure

52 Inches or Taller:

  •  AQUAZONE Wave Racers

About Legoland:

  • Before Legoland, this property was Cypress Gardens, which was Florida’s first theme park and was created in 1936.
  • It was based on an idea from Dick Pope Sr. and his wife, Julie.
  • Originally, the gardens had 8,000 different flowers from over 90 different countries.
  • The park and gardens were the setting for many movies.
  • They struggled to keep up with larger theme parks in the Central Florida area and closed in 2009.
  • In 2010, Merlin Entertainment, the parent company of Legoland, bought the 150-acre property for 22 million dollars.
  • Since much of the infrastructure was already in place, it didn’t take long to change into Legoland.
  • Legoland Florida officially opened on October 15th, 2011.