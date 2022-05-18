Movie Review: “The Valet” is an Unconventional Romantic Comedy About Friendship and Empowerment

Eugenio Derbez headlines his third film under a development deal with Lionsgate with the May 20th streaming release of The Valet on Hulu. A remake of a 2006 French film (La Doublure), the Americanization follows the story faithfully, recapturing themes of economic disparity while adding layers of culture. It’s an unconventional rom-com, one that works on all levels.

Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) is a hard-working valet, temporarily living with his mother (the late Carmen Salinas) in the midst of a separation from his wife (Marisol Nichols). Olivia (Samara Weaving) is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, engaged in a romantic relationship with the wealthy Vincent (Max Greenfield), who is married to Kathryn (Betsy Brandt). One evening, the paparazzi capture a photo of Olivia and Vincent together and Antonio just happens to be in the background. To help with their cover up, Antonio is hired to pose as Olivia’s boyfriend for a month until the story blows over. But fame always comes with a price, no matter who is making the headlines.

Fresh off a memorable role in Nine Perfect Strangers, Samara Weaving does a fine job of balancing the shallowness of a character like Olivia with the humanity that is brought out through her connection to Antonio. The film acknowledges that thirty-year age gap between Olivia and Antonio and, refreshingly, tells a story that is really about a platonic friendship that is formed between these two, rather than the more predictable romance that would typically occur. Eugenio Derbez is instantly relatable and exceedingly charming as Antonio, brilliantly carrying the story alongside is costar.

At just under two-hours, The Valet occasionally loses steam with its pacing and efforts to humanize two paparazzi characters. However, it’s all a setup for a subplot that pays off. While undoubtedly a comedy, The Valet never settles for cheap laughs. It plays more for charm than anything, often leading to smiles in lieu of laughs, but that’s part of why you’ll fall in love with it.

One of the strongest Hulu original films since the streaming service launched in 2007, subscribers won’t want to miss The Valet. Adapted by the writing team behind Eugenio Derbez’s remake of Overboard (Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg) and helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Richard Wong, The Valet tells a beautiful story about friendship and empowerment set amidst the glitz and grime of Hollywood. It’s a feel-good movie that will leave you smiling long after the credits roll.

I give The Valet 4 out of 5 Fallen animal crackers.

The Valet premieres Friday, May 20th on Hulu and internationally on Disney+/Star+.