Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 102: Celebration 2022 Preview with Sarah and Richard Woloski

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #102: Celebration 2022 Preview with Sarah and Richard Woloski

Date: May 18th, 2022 (recorded May 17th)

“Skywalking Through Neverland” hosts Richard and Sarah Woloski return to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a preview of next week’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 event in Anaheim, California. Plus Sarah and Richard both answer Level 3 of The 5 Star Wars Questions, a discussion of their new reference book Today in Star Wars History – Part 1, and more!

