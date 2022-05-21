Annual Passholder Previews Review for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

I was able to grab a passholder preview for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT on May 19th at 5:30pm. Once registration had opened, we grabbed our spots within seconds and marked it on the calendar. This is going to be a spoiler-free review. When I rode, I wanted to be able to take everything in and experience it for the first time, so I will not be giving any ride details in this piece.

Once the day got here, we made our way to EPCOT at around 4:30 and headed towards the area. There was a cast member waiting to scan our MagicBands, and we were told to have our IDs and passholder cards ready to go to get onto the attraction.

Once you're in the area, there is a perfect photo spot with a PhotoPass photographer ready to go. There are magic shots at that location as well.

If you don't want to use PhotoPass, there are areas on the side where you can use your own camera for a selfie or full shot.

We only waited for about 5 minutes in the photo line, and it moved quickly. We were also told that you can take photos after you ride, so you are still allowed in that area after you exit the attraction.

Once we had our picture taken, we made our way to the attraction line and once more scanned our MagicBands. We had our ID and card ready to go, but they actually did not ask for it. Once in the line, you are able to walk through the queue and really take everything in.

We really only waited for about 20 minutes, and before we knew it, we were ready to board. All I can say is wow. Disney really outdid themselves and this is honestly one of the most incredible attractions I've ever been on.

We did ask the cast member if they were allowing people to ride twice and they said no, so make sure to take everything in on the first go around.

Our ride photo popped up in our My Disney Experience App as well as our pictures outside with the Magic Shots.

I can honestly say that it was a very smooth Passholder preview experience. It seems like they have worked out a lot of the logistical issues they were having and everything went great. You MUST have a Passholder reservation and walk ups are not allowed.

You will definitely want to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when it opens officially on May 27th. At first, it will only be a virtual queue and Lightning Lane. No standby line will be available.