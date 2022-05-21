TV Recap: “The Kardashians” Season 1, Episode 6

Can you remember the last time we were waiting on Kendall Jenner drama? I sure can’t, yet here we are waiting on the edge of our seats for Kenny and Scott to get to the big reunion scene– I mean, resolve their issues.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long because the episode opens right up to their screaming match from last week and Kendall storming out. Kris says Scott needs to get a hold of his emotions, but he doesn’t seem too willing to move on his stance. He thinks the family wants him out.

Kendall heads over to Khloe and Kourt to debrief about her and Scott’s first fight. “He was victimizing himself and he was villainizing everyone, including me,” Kendall shares in confessional. Despite this clear tension in the family, Kourtney doesn’t seem to have the energy to engage with Scott-talk. She’s in “Kourtney-land” as Khloe remarks. In fact, Kourt agrees as she admits to purposefully “unsubscribing” from the drama.

Jumping over to the new Kim K in the making, she joins Scott Budnik, who has dedicated his life to prison reform. He asks Kim what her intentions are after she passes the bar (we’re still waiting on baby bar results) and she shares that she might like the idea of starting her own firm. She shares a death-row case she worked on with a man called Brandon Bernard, who she really got to know in his last days. Brandon wanted Kim to share his story on social media to bring his case and the cause to the public’s attention. She was his last call. “I have to fight harder to make sure that this doesn’t happen to someone else,” Kim says.

She discusses the case of Julius Jones, a man who many believe to be wrongfully convicted on death row. Kim and Scott have decided to partner up and fight for Julius. Impressed by her journey, Scott asks Kim what she thinks her father, Robert Kardarshian Sr., would say. “He would get a kick out of it,” Kim says and shares that he warned her about the wrinkles she would get because of the stress of the job. She wouldn’t want to do it, he said. Kim jokes, “Well thank God for botox.”

With Tristan in town, he and Khloe head to Kim’s gym because her house is still under renovation. Khloe brings up that Tristan got a fan ejected from the game because he was being heckled about Khloe, but she’s curious and tells him to elaborate. The fan made a comment about her past relationships with basketball players, but Khloe takes it in stride. “How is that my problem?” she laughs it off.

Kim brings in her whole family to say hi to the couple. She fools Tristan into opening a joke-box with a faux spider in it and even though he was suspicious, he pretty much falls for it. Kanye is also in the scene, having no fear of the fake spider as confessional Kim says she’s “always going to take the high road” in their relationship. They switch off every morning picking up the kids from school – the subject matter may sound familiar to those who have followed their social media presence in real time.

Kanye shows off the ride he’s planning on picking up the kids in and shows the camera operators, too. It’s a fire truck. He continues to pay a lot of attention to the cameras, different from the rest of the cast and Khloe notes that it’s okay because it’s filmed like a “docu-series” now. (Which, okay, kind of?) As someone tells Kanye he can talk to the cameras, Kim jokes it’s going to be 45 minutes worth of talking from Ye.

Kim is visiting the headquarters of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), a program that helps formerly incarcerated individuals readjust to their lives outside of prison. Scott and Kim are working on their vision board to try and help Julius Jones. The parole board has recommended clemency for Julius twice to the governor. The governor can accept that, or ignore it and Jones will be executed. Scott and Kim begin making calls to influential folks to spread the word about his execution. The show features the traction of their messaging and its outreach is massive.

The next morning, Kanye shows up ready to pick up the kids in a firetruck. No matter what Kanye and Kim are going through it’s clear she wants him to be a part of their lives in the same impactful way he always has been. It’s a super cool drive to school and Kanye is so down to dress the part with his fire hat. It’s a nice scene to see them all having a blast together.

We’re at the OB-GYN with Travis. Their last egg retrieval didn’t go the way they had hoped with only one good follicle – the egg retrieved was unable to make it to an embryo stage. So, they’re back to looking at more follicles. It’s looking better than last time and their fertility journey may be looking up. However, the pair try to not get too ahead of themselves.

We jump to the morning of Julius Jones’ planned execution at 4 PM. Nothing can stop this other than Oklahoma’s governor intervening. Kim is super anxious waiting for the governor’s decision, and she’s been on the phone with Julius all weekend to get his mind off the reality he may face.

CNN commentator, Van Jones, calls Kim with the news: the governor commuted the sentence of Julius Jones and he will not be executed. The news spreads across the country and crowds are elated. Kim is thrilled, but reminds everyone that he still has a life sentence without the potential of parole. “Now it’s just a different fight,” Kim says. Julius hasn’t been able to physically be with his family in 20 years, so this is a huge accomplishment. She makes a call to Jones’s sister and emphasizes that it’s not over and she’s not giving up on him. “That’s why I have to keep doing what I’m doing and that’s why I have to pass the f*cking test,” Kim states.

At Travis’s house, Travis and Kourt are making out and Penelope’s sick of it. Same, girl. At the table, the Barker and Kardashian kids join the table in their newly blended family. “Can you not kiss in French again?” Reign complains. The pair wrap up the dinner with their excitement about their next egg retrieval. It’s nice they are so supportive of one another and beautiful that they want to continue growing their family, but gosh they gotta stop with the PDA. The kids are begging.

With only eight minutes to spare, we’re finally getting back to the central conflict of last episode: Kendall vs. Scott. The pair sit down across from one another and there’s a calmness in the space. Kendall starts off by reemphasizing her support of Scott and he hears her better this time around. The two come to the conclusion that their fight was meaningless and derived from the new family dynamics that still need to settle in. Ultimately, they come to forgive one another.

The results of Kim’s baby bar are in. She goes into the car with her assistant, North, and North’s teammates, logs into the California State Bar website, and … Kim K passed (in the parking lot of Red Lobster)!

