Disney Teams With FaZe Clan for Year-Long Apparel Collaboration

FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooting in gaming and youth culture, has announced a year-long apparel collaboration with Disney!

As part of the special collaboration, FaZe will introduce Mickey Mouse as a newly tech-vamped “Mickey On The Grid.”

The first Disney capsule collection from FaZe Clan will be available in store on May 28th at The Armory, FaZe Clan’s immersive gaming lounge and retail pop-up experience located on Fairfax & Melrose in Los Angeles.

Additionally, the collection will be online May 30th at 12 PM PT in celebration of FaZe Clan’s 12th anniversary.

The “Mickey On The Grid” collection, which includes tees, sweatshirts and hats, was designed by FaZe Clan lead designer James Casper Vine and Creative Director Jay ‘JVY’ Richardson, in collaboration with the Disney creative team.

Product details include glow-in-the-dark embroidery, twill appliqué patches and custom two-tone baseball caps.

Be sure to check back for more information on the collaboration between Disney and FaZe Clan as it becomes available.