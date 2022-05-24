Film Review: Ron Howard Celebrates the Work of Real-Life Superhero José Andrés in “We Feed People”

Superheroes are a staple of Disney+, primarily under the Marvel brand tile. On Friday, May 27th, National Geographic Documentary Films invites subscribers to meet a real-life superhero, José Andrés, in the documentary film We Feed People. Having already won audiences over at film festivals, the documentary from Oscar-winning director Ron Howard is ready to inspire Disney+ subscribers all over the world.

The film follows renowned chef José Andrés as he answers the call for help all around the world through his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen. Wherever people are in distress and going hungry, he puts his knowledge of the food supply chain and regional tastes to use to fulfill the organization’s mission: to feed people.

“I see opportunities where others see mayhem,” Andrés says of his superpower in the film. We Feed People follows the world-renowned chef on his humanitarian efforts from 2018 through the present, covering Hurricane Florence in North Carolina to the COVID-19 pandemic. New and archival footage showcase how José Andrés jumps into action, leading teams of volunteers to help keep people alive in the days following a disaster.

We Feed People also highlights José Andrés personal life. From his rise to fame in the 1990s as a celebrity chef to his home and family life, you walk away with a well-rounded view of who this superhuman is at his core. Ron Howard uses talking-head interviews not only with Andrés and his colleagues but also his wife and daughters. Like any hero, be they real or fictional, you get a sense of the sacrifices made not only by the one jumping into action, but also the families waiting for them.

Human kindness is overflowing in this heartfelt documentary that has the power to restore your faith in humanity. You can’t help but feel inspired by José Andrés and the way he jumps in at times of crisis to provide people in distress with something so vital to survival. But he goes above and beyond, not just feeding people, but feeding them foods localized to their taste preferences. Food is comfort, and We Feed People is comfort food.

I give We Feed People 5 out of 5 stars.

We Feed People begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27th.