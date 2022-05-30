Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 103: Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #103: Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

Date: May 30th, 2022 (recorded May 24th-29th)

Listen

Topics

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino takes a different approach to the podcast in covering Star Wars Celebration 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center, interviewing fellow attendees, guests, and Star Wars creatives throughout the weekend and hopefully getting across what it’s like to experience this positive, exhilarating Star Wars environment.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify