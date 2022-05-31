The Sweep Spot Ep. #334 – Disneyland Changes with Show Writer Rick West

Rick West returns to chat about the changing conditions of theme park design and operation, especially at the Disneyland Resort. Rick is a Show Writer for theme parks and was a Ride Operator on the west side of Disneyland. He also created several acclaimed Theme Park Adventure publications on attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Tarzan’s Treehouse. He is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Midsummer Scream.



We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

The Sweep Spot is a podcast with full episodes every two weeks, focusing on the Disneyland Resort. Lynn Barron and Ken Pellman, former Disneyland Day Custodial Foremen are your hosts.



For more information and to order books, visit our official website:

http://www.TheSweepSpot.com