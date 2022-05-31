Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 104: Obi-Wan Kenobi with Rebekah Moseley

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #104: Obi-Wan Kenobi with Rebekah Moseley

Date: May 31st, 2022 (recorded May 31st)

Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the first two episodes of the new live-action Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Plus we go through all the big news coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim.

