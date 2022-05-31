Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 104: Obi-Wan Kenobi with Rebekah Moseley

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #104: Obi-Wan Kenobi with Rebekah Moseley
Date: May 31st, 2022 (recorded May 31st)
Listen
Topics
Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the first two episodes of the new live-action Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Plus we go through all the big news coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim.
Subscribe
Subscribe to
Who's the Bossk?
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below